Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial Is Damaging the 'American Brand,' Kevin O'Leary Claims: 'We Look Like Clowns'
Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary weighed in on Donald Trump's ongoing hush money trial during a recent appearance on Fox News.
In March 2023, the embattled former POTUS was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business documents related to payments made to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal prior to the 2016 election in order to cover up alleged affairs he had with both women in 2006.
"I have a different take on this case," he said. "We don't do this in America ... we don't go after the office of the president with p--- star cases. We give a broad swath of latitude."
"If you're an ex-president and you murdered somebody, I get it, or been accused of murder... But what is this?" he continued. "This hurts the American brand. I keep saying that."
"I was in Geneva last week. 150 countries represented there. Everybody is talking about this saying, 'What is this p--- star thing?' This is an American president. This is the office of the United States of America's highest office, and we're doing this?" he recalled. "This is sheer stupidity."
"I'll tell you what should happen. This should be pushed until after he wins or doesn't win," he said. "This should not be part of this election cycle at all."
- Jon Stewart Blasts Argument That Donald Trump Is Guilty of 'Victimless' Crime After $454 Million Ruling: 'You Can't Just Commit Fraud'
- Kevin O'Leary Praises Donald Trump's Ability to Get '80 Percent of the Unpaid Media Coverage' in Georgia Legal Proceedings
- Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary Denies Involvement In 'Brazen Scam' After Being Slapped With Lawsuit, Claims Identity Was Stolen To Fool Entrepreneurs
O'Leary clarified this was not a "Trump-loving" remark, but was about the "American brand."
"I bring capital from all around the world to invest here," he noted. "We look like clowns. I hate this."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The jury selection for Trump's trial began on Monday, April 15. Three days later, the 12 jurors were chosen. The panel is expected to consist of five women and seven men. Six alternate jurors are yet to be chosen.
As OK! previously reported, the 77-year-old voiced his frustration that his legal team would not be able to strike a limitless amount of potential jurors from consideration.
"I thought STRIKES were supposed to be 'unlimited' when we were picking our jury?" he wrote via Truth Social. "I was then told we only had 10, not nearly enough when we were purposely given the 2nd Worst Venue in the Country. Don’t worry, we have the First Worst also, as the Witch Hunt continues! ELECTION INTERFERENCE!"