Donald Trump Gets No Jail Time or Penalties as Judge Sentences Him to 'Unconditional Discharge' in New York Hush Money Case

The soon-to-be president appeared virtually from Florida for his sentencing on Friday morning at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in New York City. The hearing was scheduled at the last-minute so the case could be closed before Inauguration Day on January 20.

The New York State Court of Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Trump's frantic attempts to cancel his sentencing.

He preempted Merchan's announcement of his sentence by declaring that his trial had been "a very terrible experience," "a political witch hunt" and a "setback" for New York's legal system.