Kevin Spacey Charged With Four Counts Of Sexual Assault In The U.K.
Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault and one count of "causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent," Variety reported on Thursday, May 26.
“The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men,” Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said. “He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation."
“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr. Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial," Ainslie added.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) spent over a year reviewing a file, which was passed to them by the Metropolitan Police.
The Met Police reviewed evidence following complaints, which were from 2005-2013. The complaints related to sexual abuse, which is alleged to have taken place in London and one in Gloucestershire.
The Oscar winner has faced multiple accusations and lawsuits over alleged sexual misconduct over the years.
In 2017, Spacey stepped down from House of Cards after at least 20 young men reported alleged sexual misconduct by the actor at the London theater between 1995 and 2013.
One year later, he was charged with indecent assault, which stemmed from an alleged incident with a teenager on Nantucket Island, Mass., during the summer of 2016. He pleaded not guilty, and the charges were later dropped.
In 2020, he spoke out about the allegations and compared it to losing a job in the pandemic. “I don’t think it will come as a surprise for anyone to say that my world completely changed in the fall of 2017. My job, many of my relationships, my standing in my own industry were all gone in just a matter of hours,” he said at the time. “I don’t often like to tell people that I can relate to their situation because I think it undermines the experience that they may be having which is their own unique and very personal experience.”
“But in this instance I feel as though I can relate to what it feels like to have your world suddenly stop. And so while we may have found ourselves in similar situations, albeit for very different reasons and circumstances, I still believe that some of the emotional struggles are very much the same," he continued. “And so I do have empathy for what it feels like to suddenly be told that you can’t go back to work or that you might lose your job and that it’s a situation that you have absolutely no control over.”