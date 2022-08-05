The Los Angeles judge wrote in court documents that Spacey and his attorneys, “fail to demonstrate that this is even a close case,” and, “do not demonstrate that the damages award was so utterly irrational that it amounts to an arbitrary remaking of the parties’ contracts."

One of MCR's lawyers, Michael Kump said in a statement of the failed appeal, “We are pleased with the court’s ruling."

KEVIN SPACEY ORDERED TO PAY $31M FOR BREACHING 'HOUSE OF CARDS' CONTRACT FOLLOWING ALLEGED SEXUAL MISCONDUCT SCANDAL: REPORT