Time To Fork Over The CashKevin Spacey Ordered To Pay 'House Of Cards' Producers $31 Million
Kevin Spacey needs to pay up. On Thursday, August 4, Judge Mel Red Recana denied the disgraced actor's request to appeal the $31 million ruling in favor of the House of Cards producers at Media Rights Capital following allegations of sexual misconduct involving young crew members on the Netflix series.
The Los Angeles judge wrote in court documents that Spacey and his attorneys, “fail to demonstrate that this is even a close case,” and, “do not demonstrate that the damages award was so utterly irrational that it amounts to an arbitrary remaking of the parties’ contracts."
One of MCR's lawyers, Michael Kump said in a statement of the failed appeal, “We are pleased with the court’s ruling."
In the original lawsuit, MCR alleged the American Beauty star was let go from the streaming hit after allegations arose that he was “systematically preying upon, sexually harassing, and groping young men that he had worked with throughout his career on film, television, and theatre projects”.
The judge ruled that Spacey had continuously breached contractual obligations to provide services “in a professional manner” that were “consistent with [MRC’s] reasonable directions, practices and policies."
The arbitrator also noted that the Juilliard alum was not entitled to be paid out for the remainder of his contract, as his firing made the show's team completely rewrite and shorten the show's sixth season. Spacey's departure also cost the productions millions in revenue.
As OK! previously reported, the entertainment company launched an investigation after a production assistant came forward in 2017 with allegations that the actor had "groped" him, promoting Spacey's firing.
“The safety of our employees, sets and work environments is of paramount importance to MRC and why we set out to push for accountability." MRC said in the initial filing.
Spacey played the role of Frank Underwood on the hit Netflix series from 2013 until his departure in 2017. The Broadway actor was supposed to star in season six of the series, but that those plans were derailed as sexual misconduct allegations against him came to light.