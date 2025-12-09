Khloé Kardashian’s Best Friend Malika Haqq Admits Their Relationship Has Been 'Tested'

Article continues below advertisement

These celeb besties don’t always get along. On the Monday, December 8, episode of the “Her Rich Life” podcast, Malika Haqq revealed she and Khloé Kardashian have bickered in the past. Haqq, 42, was asked whether her relationship with the reality star, 41, has ever been tested.

Article continues below advertisement

Malika Haqq and Khloé Kardashian's Friendship Was Tested in 'Adolescence'

Source: Her Rich Life/YouTube Malika Haqq has been friends with Khloé Kardashian for two decades.

“Tests were more in adolescence, and it was really more so like other friendships,” the actress explained. “Khloé and I run toward each other. That’s just kind of our way. We are just like, ‘That doesn’t sound right, feel right, or whatever. And we always come to the same place. We are just wired the same…we’re just like, ‘If nothing else works, we work.’”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Her Rich Life/YouTube Malika Haqq considers Khloé Kardashian her 'sister.'

The duo met as teenagers in 1999 and have been best friends for over two decades. However, they have had their fair share of arguments over the years, including a 2018 spat about how much time Kardashian spent with ex Tristan Thompson. "We don't spend a lot of Malika and Khloé time. We spend a lot of Malika, Khloé and the guy time," Haqq expressed at the time. "I do love the boys. I do have a great relationship with them, but it's not our relationship," Kardashian clarified.

Article continues below advertisement

The Ladies See Each Other as 'Soulmates'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: MEGA Malika Haqq has appeared on years of 'Kardashians' seasons.

Nonetheless, Haqq considers Kardashian her “soulmate” and does not see their friendship disintegrating in the future. “We believe that we have done so many lives together. The easiest relationships are just like that. We’ve been the closest since we were children. You would think it’s supposed to be hard, and no relationship comes without obstacles, but our relationship is so grounded in respect,” she said. “Most people have to set boundaries. We’ve never had to do that. We’ve never had to, ‘Don’t tell someone my business. Don’t this. Don’t that.’ Literally, we are each other’s ride or die. It’s just in us. It’s amazing that we didn’t have to choose. We just are.” Haqq praised the Good American co-founder for checking in on her without even asking, including on her way to film the podcast episode. “It’s a battery that we often put in each other's back, it’s not an expectation. I don’t have to look for her. She’s there,” she expressed.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Her Rich Life/YouTube Malika Haqq guest-starred on the 'Her Rich Life' podcast.

Malika Haqq Witnessed Her BFF Giving Birth

Source: MEGA Malika Haqq was in the delivery room when Khloé Kardashian gave birth.