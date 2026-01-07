Khloé Kardashian Reveals She Was 'Bullied Into Therapy' After Previous 'Toxic' Doctors Leaked Her Private Information

Article continues below advertisement

Khloé Kardashian needed an extra push to go back to therapy after a scarring past experience. During the Wednesday, January 7, episode of the “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast, the reality star, 41, revealed she was “bullied into therapy.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube Khloé Kardashian answered fan questions on 'Khloé In Wonder Land.'

“I think I was bullied into therapy, and I did it just to get everyone to shut the f--- up,” she said. “Everywhere I turned, someone was like, ‘You’ve got to go to therapy.’ And I will say, I’m not opposed to therapy. I was opposed for so long because I had really bad therapists.” After her sister Kim Kardashian introduced her to her own therapist, Khloé opened herself up again.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube Khloé Kardashian was hesitant to see a therapist.

“I actually loved her,” the Good American co-founder admitted. “She is great. We connected. I don’t know why, but I just started telling her everything from the very beginning. Maybe because Kim was seeing her, and I felt safe with that. I was like, ‘Okay, if you’re seeing Kim, I can be honest and tell you everything.’”

Article continues below advertisement

Khloé Kardashian's Ex-Therapist 'Sold Stories to the Press'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube Khloé Kardashian had a toxic experience with a past therapist.

Although Khloé thinks it’s important to be transparent with one’s therapist, she remains skeptical because of a past therapist who aired her dirty laundry. “Yes, you should be honest with your therapist, but I’ve been burned by so many people. I’ve had therapists sell stories to the press before, and it’s been really horrible and toxic,” she disclosed. “I was so distrusting. I think the referral was really a big benefit for me, just knowing this was a safe space, and finding the right therapist. I think a therapist can ruin you or completely transform you, so just be careful and make sure you find the right one.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube Khloé Kardashian saw her sister Kim's therapist.

During a December 2024 interview, Khloé detailed how her past therapist exposed her information to the media while she was going through her divorce from Lamar Odom in 2013. “I remember I was going to therapy and the next thing I knew, something private I told my therapist was on a tabloid,” she recalled. “And I knew that my therapist disclosed this information to a tabloid because there’s no way this could have gotten out there. So I stopped going to therapy and started going to the gym. I needed a release, but I did not trust anybody else anymore. And the place that I felt the safest was the gym.” The fashion mogul added, “It was very jarring and sort of unbelievable, but there’s not a chance in the world that it came from anywhere else.”

Article continues below advertisement

Khloé Kardashian's Best Friend Encouraged Her to See a Therapist

Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube Khloé Kardashian was told she 'didn't need therapy' by one therapist.