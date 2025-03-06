or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Kris Jenner
OK LogoREALITY TV

'Disgusting’: Kris Jenner Slammed for 'Not' Being 'Happy' About Khloé Kardashian Starting Therapy

Composite photo of Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner is unhappy Khloé Kardashian's attending therapy.

By:

March 6 2025, Updated 11:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kris Jenner is getting attacked online after revealing she’s “not happy” Khloé Kardashian started therapy.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Khloé Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian's sister Kim Kardashian encouraged her to attend therapy.

Article continues below advertisement

In a conversation with Kourtney Kardashian on the March 6 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Khloé revealed their mother’s feelings about her getting help.

Kourtney questioned why Kris was upset, stating, “If only she would go.” “She won’t,” Khloé responded, “but she’s not thrilled with me.”

Kourtney shared in a confessional Kris’ adverse reaction to Khloé seeking professional assistance.

“Maybe my mom saw the reaction that I had with her about therapy,” Kourtney said, “and maybe she's like, ‘Not the other two! Kourtney is just coming around the corner being nice to me again.’”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kris Jenner
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner was slammed by critics online for not supporting Khloé Kardashian seeking therapy.

Article continues below advertisement

In the wake of the reveal, critics shared their thoughts on X. “It’s the ones that need it the most that s--- on it,” one user shared, implying Kris needs therapy.

Another X member stated they believe the “entire” Kardashian family should seek professional help — but “not on television."

Meanwhile, a different person slammed Kris, saying, “I’m not surprised. Kris Jenner happily brokered her daughter Kim’s s-- tape. That’s a pretty disgusting and very disturbing pill for any daughter to swallow.”

One other X member was softer on the Kardashian momager, noting it may be as simple as her not believing in therapy.

MORE ON:
Kris Jenner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kourtney Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kourtney Kardashian wishes Kris Jenner would attend therapy.

Article continues below advertisement

Although Kris may be against it, Kim Kardashian and Khloé’s longtime friend Malika Haqq encouraged her to talk to someone.

In the episode of the hit reality show, Khloé shared more about her experience, stating, “My therapist sort of told me one of the reasons why I want to take care of other people so badly is because I got attention and recognition when I was doing like adult-like things. like taking care of my sisters, dropping them off at school. Literally I take better care of other people than I do of me.”

Later, in a confessional, she admitted she hadn’t been to therapy for about three weeks, something her therapist was critical of.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Khloé Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian admitted to not attending therapy in three weeks.

“She's like, ’I feel like you’re not taking this seriously,’” Khloé detailed. “I'm like, ‘Lady, I'm fine.’ She's like, 'Well, you’re gonna make time for things you want to make time for.’”

“Now I'm being bullied to see my therapist,” she added. “Of course I’m gonna go see her because I'm a people pleaser, so I'm gonna go see her.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.