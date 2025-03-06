'Disgusting’: Kris Jenner Slammed for 'Not' Being 'Happy' About Khloé Kardashian Starting Therapy
Kris Jenner is getting attacked online after revealing she’s “not happy” Khloé Kardashian started therapy.
In a conversation with Kourtney Kardashian on the March 6 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Khloé revealed their mother’s feelings about her getting help.
Kourtney questioned why Kris was upset, stating, “If only she would go.” “She won’t,” Khloé responded, “but she’s not thrilled with me.”
Kourtney shared in a confessional Kris’ adverse reaction to Khloé seeking professional assistance.
“Maybe my mom saw the reaction that I had with her about therapy,” Kourtney said, “and maybe she's like, ‘Not the other two! Kourtney is just coming around the corner being nice to me again.’”
In the wake of the reveal, critics shared their thoughts on X. “It’s the ones that need it the most that s--- on it,” one user shared, implying Kris needs therapy.
Another X member stated they believe the “entire” Kardashian family should seek professional help — but “not on television."
Meanwhile, a different person slammed Kris, saying, “I’m not surprised. Kris Jenner happily brokered her daughter Kim’s s-- tape. That’s a pretty disgusting and very disturbing pill for any daughter to swallow.”
One other X member was softer on the Kardashian momager, noting it may be as simple as her not believing in therapy.
Although Kris may be against it, Kim Kardashian and Khloé’s longtime friend Malika Haqq encouraged her to talk to someone.
In the episode of the hit reality show, Khloé shared more about her experience, stating, “My therapist sort of told me one of the reasons why I want to take care of other people so badly is because I got attention and recognition when I was doing like adult-like things. like taking care of my sisters, dropping them off at school. Literally I take better care of other people than I do of me.”
Later, in a confessional, she admitted she hadn’t been to therapy for about three weeks, something her therapist was critical of.
“She's like, ’I feel like you’re not taking this seriously,’” Khloé detailed. “I'm like, ‘Lady, I'm fine.’ She's like, 'Well, you’re gonna make time for things you want to make time for.’”
“Now I'm being bullied to see my therapist,” she added. “Of course I’m gonna go see her because I'm a people pleaser, so I'm gonna go see her.”