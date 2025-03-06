'Disgusting’: Kris Jenner Slammed for 'Not' Being 'Happy' About Khloé Kardashian Starting Therapy

In a conversation with Kourtney Kardashian on the March 6 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Khloé revealed their mother’s feelings about her getting help.

Kourtney questioned why Kris was upset, stating, “If only she would go.” “She won’t,” Khloé responded, “but she’s not thrilled with me.”

Kourtney shared in a confessional Kris’ adverse reaction to Khloé seeking professional assistance.

“Maybe my mom saw the reaction that I had with her about therapy,” Kourtney said, “and maybe she's like, ‘Not the other two! Kourtney is just coming around the corner being nice to me again.’”