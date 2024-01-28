Khloé Kardashian Reveals 'Working Out Is My Therapy' Amid Baby Daddy Tristan Thompson’s NBA Suspension
No wonder Khloé Kardashian is so snatched!
During a Q&A session on Snapchat this weekend, The Kardashians star said she hits the gym to get through tough times.
“Working out is my therapy,” she told fans. “For me, it’s the best way to cope with stress.”
“It keeps me focused. It keeps me strong physically and mentally,” she added.
Her comments came just days after the father of her two kids, Tristan Thompson, was suspended from the NBA for 25 games without pay.
The notorious cheater received this punishment after he tested positive for the banned substances ibutamoren and SARM LGD-403, which are considered performance enhancers.
The father-of-four has yet to publicly address the suspension, however, the Cleveland Cavaliers, confirmed they “fully support” the NBA in their decision.
After the news broke, users took to social media to slam the athlete, who is well known for his infidelity throughout he and Kardashian's on-again off-again romance.
"Tristan Thompson is committed to cheating in every aspect of his life, my goodness," one person penned, while another added, "What will this man NOT cheat on?"
"Taking performance enhancing drugs and his performance is still trash," a third wrote. "Get your money back Tris."
"Waiting for Khloé Kardashian to make excuses for Tristan Thompson being on drugs. She sure knows how to pick them," one more user said.
As OK! previously reported, Thompson has caught a lot of heat for the way he treated Kardashian over the years.
The 32-year-old, who shares True, 5, and Tatum, 1, with the reality TV star, was repeatedly caught cheating during their relationship, including having a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.
On a recent episode of The Kardashians, Thompson tried to explain his egregious actions.
"I was literally just cheating for an action, just cheating for a feeling," the basketball player stated. "But also, it really came down to not really knowing how to love because that’s the way I grew up."
"I think with therapy, I realized my childhood upbringing, what I saw from my dad and how he would treat my mom as a kid…" he explained. "When you see that trauma, because you can’t protect your mom, because you’re so young and because your mom says it’s going to be OK, you basically numb your emotions of being scared or feeling sad. It’s my form of defense mechanism."
Despite the pain he caused her, Kardashian has still maintained a friendly relationship with Thompson.
"With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course. But it's way harder to be nice," she shared. "It's way harder when you're really mad at someone, it's really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, 'Hi!'"