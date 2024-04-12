OK Magazine
Khloé Kardashian Cries Over Daughter True Turning 6: 'I Cannot Handle It'

Khloé Kardashian Cries Over Daughter True Turning 6: 'I Cannot Handle It'
Source: @khloekardashian/instagram
By:

Apr. 12 2024, Published 1:12 p.m. ET

Khloé Kardashian has mixed emotions over daughter True Thompson turning 6 on Friday, April 12.

The night before the special day, the reality star admitted she was in tears while thinking about how fast her and ex Tristan Thompson's little girl is growing up.

Source: @khloekardashian/instagram

True Thompson turned 6 on Friday, April 12.
Source: @khloekardashian/instagram

True Thompson turned 6 on Friday, April 12.

"I cannot handle True turning 6 tomorrow. What's wrong with me," she wrote in her Instagram Story. "What is this liquid falling from my eyes?"

The mom-of-two, who also shares son Tatum, 1, with Tristan, 33, followed up with several shots from when she was pregnant with her first child. Younger sister Kylie Jenner, 26, was in some of the snaps since they were pregnant at the same time, with the makeup mogul giving birth to daughter Stormi two months before her sibling.

khloe kardashian cries daughter true turning cannot handle it
Source: @khloekardashian/instagram

Mom Khloé Kardashian admitted she was in tears over how fast True is growing up.

"One of the most special parts about me being pregnant with True is that I got to be pregnant with Kylie as well. This was the biggest blessing!!" Khloé, 39, gushed. "My baby sister and I having babies together."

The star shared another snap from minutes after True was born, writing, "The day my life changed forever."

The morning of True's big day, the Good American co-founder showed she had a special breakfast waiting for the tot that included pancakes with sprinkles and cookies.

Source: @krisjenner/instagram

The reality star shares two kids with ex Tristan Thompson.
Source: @krisjenner/instagram

The reality star shares two kids with ex Tristan Thompson.

Khloé followed up by posting two photos of her little one wearing a birthday crown with a huge smile spread across her face.

Kris Jenner also honored her granddaughter's birthday with a social media post.

"Words cannot express the pride and joy I feel watching you grow into the incredible young lady you are becoming. You are the most amazing daughter, sister, granddaughter, cousin and friend and you have the best dance moves!" the matriarch, 68, gushed. "You are kind, sweet, thoughtful, funny, your energy and love for life is so infectious and you spread so much love and happiness wherever you go. Happy birthday, our precious True! May your day be filled with love, laughter, and all the dancing your heart desires. I love you to the moon and back! Lovey 💕🎂💃🏼 ."

khloe kardashian cries daughter true turning cannot handle it
Source: @khloekardashian/instagram

The family recently took a spring break trip to Turks and Caicos.

It's unclear if Tristan was present for his daughter's birthday breakfast, but Khloé said she allows the NBA player to come around the house as often as he wants despite his infidelity.

"I want my kids to have beautiful relationships with their dad," she spilled of her ex. "And if we're blessed enough to have a dad that wants to be there and wants to show up and be hands-on, why would I prevent that from happening?"

