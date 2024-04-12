Khloé Kardashian Cries Over Daughter True Turning 6: 'I Cannot Handle It'

"I cannot handle True turning 6 tomorrow. What's wrong with me," she wrote in her Instagram Story. "What is this liquid falling from my eyes?"

The mom-of-two, who also shares son Tatum, 1, with Tristan, 33, followed up with several shots from when she was pregnant with her first child. Younger sister Kylie Jenner, 26, was in some of the snaps since they were pregnant at the same time, with the makeup mogul giving birth to daughter Stormi two months before her sibling.