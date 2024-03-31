OK Magazine
'This Is Heartbreaking': Khloé Kardashian Bashed for 'Filtering' Daughter True, 5, in Easter Photo

Mar. 31 2024, Published 2:18 p.m. ET

Fans are not happy with Khloé Kardashian.

On Saturday, March 30, The Kardashian star shared a series of snaps showing off her family’s Easter celebration, however, many couldn’t help but notice her daughter True Thompson, 5, appeared to look edited.

“🐰🤍🐰,” she captioned the images, which also featured mom Kris Jenner, son Tatum Thompson, niece Dream Kardashian and niece Chicago West.

In response to the filtered images, the public slammed Khloé for allegedly “photoshopping” the children’s faces.

One user noted how the 39-year-old is "teaching your child your own beauty isn't good enough."

"Please, please, please stop putting filters on children's faces... be proud of how they look naturally. This is heartbreaking," another person added, while a third said, "Khloé, don't put your insecurities onto babies, that's unfair."

This was not the first time Khloé’s been bashed for filtering images of her kids, as last Easter she shared similar snaps, which were also criticized.

"Not gonna lie, Photoshopping the kids is next level f----- up," one person wrote at the time.

Others thought True’s nose was "super photoshopped", with one individual even claiming, "True's nose is way thinner; this is offensive in so many ways I don't know where to start."

"It looks like one of those Instagram or Snapchat filters that give you the smaller nose and pink cheeks," someone else shared, while another said, "Imagine when True is older and sees this. I see the cycle of insecurity and surgery will continue."

As OK! previously reported, Khloé has not only been accused of editing her kids faces, as on March 14, several people took to the comments section to claim she looked like a completely different person in a new post.

"Khlo I love u [sic] but delete before everyone wakes up this is not your face," one person penned on the snap of Khloé and a pal, to which someone else responded, "Facts."

"More face work 😢," another individual claimed, as a third person added, "Now this a photoshopped [sic] that needs to be condemned this woman needs to stop."

"That's a poor imitation wax figure obviously," quipped a fourth, while a fifth penned, "It's not her face, it's filtered to the max. It's hilarious she does this and thinks people won't notice."

Though it's unclear if Khloé gotten any work done recently, the celeb has admitted to having rhinoplasty and a few injections over the years.

"My whole life I would say — I’ve always wanted my nose done, forever. My only regret is that I didn’t do it sooner," Khloé said. "But it’s in the middle of your face and it’s scary to think about. But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it."

