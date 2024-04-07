Photoshop Abuser? 5 Times Khloé Kardashian Has Been Accused of Editing Her Snapshots
Will Khloé Kardashian ever embrace her natural beauty?
Over the last few months, The Kardashians star has been repeatedly called out for allegedly editing her Instagram snapshots. The mother-of-two — who shares True, 5, and Tatum, 1, with ex Tristan Thompson — seems to not care about what her millions of followers think about her filters, as she continues to share questionable images despite the backlash.
Scroll through the gallery to see all the times Kardashian has been accused of editing her pictures.
On Saturday, March 30, the Good American co-founder shared a series of photos alongside her son and daughter, as well as mom Kris Jenner, niece Dream Kardashian and niece Chicago West, as they celebrated Easter.
In the snap, not only did Khloé's face appear altered, but she was also called out for allegedly filtering the kids.
"Please, please, please stop putting filters on children's faces... be proud of how they look naturally. This is heartbreaking," one user commented on the post, while a second said, "Khloé, don't put your insecurities onto babies, that's unfair."
On March 14, the 39-year-old was accused of editing herself yet again in a still of herself and a pal, which she captioned, "Me and my Paxy 👯♀️."
"Khlo I love u [sic] but delete before everyone wakes up this is not your face," one follower wrote, to which someone else replied, "facts."
"More face work 😢," a third user claimed, while another said, "Now this a photoshopped [sic] that needs to be condemned. this woman needs to stop."
"That's a poor imitation wax figure obviously," a fourth individual joked, while a fifth hater shared, "It's not her face, it's filtered to the max. It's hilarious she does this and thinks people won't notice."
Three months earlier, on December 14, the reality TV icon shared a video of herself and her glam team as they got her ready, though her face was clearly filtered.
The celeb looked stunning in a revealing black dress that strategically covered her chest as she lip synced, but many couldn't help but remark on the fact that she looked odd.
"WTF happened to your face?!" a viewer wondered, while a second person pointed out her use of an "amazing filter that changes her whole face 😂."
According to followers, not only has Khloé edited her features, but she's also manipulated the way her body looks, as the youngest Kardashian sister was blasted on November 5 for the images she posted alongside Kris.
Users on Reddit noticed Khloé's right arm had a noticeable indent in her alleged attempt to make her arm look thinner.
Others thought the momager's neck looked "terrifying" due to Khloé supposed alterations.
"Photoshop is out of control. Does she think we’re idiots who actually think they look like that? What’s the point?" someone asked.
On October 22, Khloé uploaded pictures of herself partying it up for sister Kim Kardashian's 43rd birthday, however, fans noticed her expression appeared exactly the same in ever photo.
"She just straight copy/paste[ed] that FaceTune face on in every pic. She looks totally different in the paparazzi photos," one social media user claimed, as another echoed, "Her face looks pasted on."
A third person wondered, "Did they superimpose her face on before posting?"