or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Khloe Kardashian
OK LogoNEWS

Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Tells People She Has a Sister 'in the Freezer' as Reality Star Debates Having Another Baby

Khloé Kardashian
Source: Sophie Sahara/Mega / MEGA

Khloé Kardashian's daughter is trying to convince her to have another child.

Oct. 5 2026, Updated 4:25 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True, 8, wants to have another sibling, and she’s trying to convince her mom to use the embryo “in the freezer” from her IVF journey to fulfill her wish.

Kardashian shares True and son Tatum, 4, with ex Tristan Thompson,

“All True does — she wants a sister,” Kardashian told guest Paige DeSorbo on the September 30 episode of “Khloé in Wonder Land.”

“She’s on ice. But I just don’t know,” Kardashian added.

“I think girls need a sister, but am I just programmed to think that?” wondered Kardashian, who has four sisters: Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

Article continues below advertisement

Is Khloé Kardashian Open to Having More Kids?

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Khloé Kardashian, True Thompson, Tatum Thompson
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian shares daughter True and son Tatum with her ex Tristan Thompson.

Despite True’s plea for a sister, Khloé remains uncertain what the future holds on that front.

“I don't know if I have the bandwidth for a third,” she admitted on “Khloé in Wonder Land” in February. “I'm also not married, and I want to be married to have more kids.”

The mom-of-two shared in a September interview that she “loves kids,” but she “definitely needs to figure out my life” if she wants to have more children in the future.

Article continues below advertisement

How Many Kids Do Khloé Kardashian’s Sisters Have?

Kim Kardashian
Source: Starbuck/ AFF-USA.COM / MEGA

Kim Kardashian has four children she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

Sister Kourtney has four children: son Mason, 16, daughter Penelope, 14, and son Reign, 11, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. She also shares son Rocky, 2, with her husband, Travis Barker.

Kim has four children: daughters North, 13, and Chicago, 8, as well as sons Saint, 10, and Psalm, 7. The SKIMS co-founder shares her children with ex-husband Kanye West.

Kylie Jenner has two children: daughter Stormi, 8, and son Aire, 4, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

Article continues below advertisement

Who Is Khloé Kardashian Dating Now?

MORE ON:
Khloe Kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Khloe Kardashian
Source: Greg Swales/It’s a 10 Haircare/M / MEGA

Khloé Kardashian is not dating anyone at the moment.

Khloé is currently single, but she is not closing out the hope to find someone to spend the rest of her life with.

In a September interview, the star said she wants “put myself out there. I do want to find a forever person. I also want to just date and not have pressure on that."

Article continues below advertisement

Who Did Khloé Kardashian Date Last?

Tristan Thompson
Source: AP1 / WENN.com / MEGA

Khloé Kardashian was last connected to Tristan Thompson.

The last person Khloé was linked to was Tristan. She and the NBA star began dating in 2016 and, throughout the years, were on and off amid his cheating scandals. The two split for the final time in 2021 following his infidelity with fitness influencer Maralee Nichols, who gave birth to their son, Theo, in December 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

‘The Kardashians’ Season 8

Khloé Kardashian
Source: Courtesy of Fabletics/Mega / MEGA

Season 8 of 'The Kardashians' premieres on October 8.

The Kardashians are back with Season 8, which premieres on Thursday, October 8.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.