Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Tells People She Has a Sister 'in the Freezer' as Reality Star Debates Having Another Baby
Oct. 5 2026, Updated 4:25 p.m. ET
Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True, 8, wants to have another sibling, and she’s trying to convince her mom to use the embryo “in the freezer” from her IVF journey to fulfill her wish.
Kardashian shares True and son Tatum, 4, with ex Tristan Thompson,
“All True does — she wants a sister,” Kardashian told guest Paige DeSorbo on the September 30 episode of “Khloé in Wonder Land.”
“She’s on ice. But I just don’t know,” Kardashian added.
“I think girls need a sister, but am I just programmed to think that?” wondered Kardashian, who has four sisters: Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.
Is Khloé Kardashian Open to Having More Kids?
Despite True’s plea for a sister, Khloé remains uncertain what the future holds on that front.
“I don't know if I have the bandwidth for a third,” she admitted on “Khloé in Wonder Land” in February. “I'm also not married, and I want to be married to have more kids.”
The mom-of-two shared in a September interview that she “loves kids,” but she “definitely needs to figure out my life” if she wants to have more children in the future.
How Many Kids Do Khloé Kardashian’s Sisters Have?
Sister Kourtney has four children: son Mason, 16, daughter Penelope, 14, and son Reign, 11, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. She also shares son Rocky, 2, with her husband, Travis Barker.
Kim has four children: daughters North, 13, and Chicago, 8, as well as sons Saint, 10, and Psalm, 7. The SKIMS co-founder shares her children with ex-husband Kanye West.
Kylie Jenner has two children: daughter Stormi, 8, and son Aire, 4, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.
Who Is Khloé Kardashian Dating Now?
- Khloé Kardashian Is 'Contemplating' Having a Third Child on Her Own After Baby Daddy Tristan Thompson's Cheating Scandal
- 'It's Time To Have Another Kid': Khloé Kardashian Says She's 'Ready' For Baby No. 2 With Tristan Thompson — Watch
- Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Making Baby No. 2 A 'Big Priority,' They 'Want To Give True A Sibling'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Khloé is currently single, but she is not closing out the hope to find someone to spend the rest of her life with.
In a September interview, the star said she wants “put myself out there. I do want to find a forever person. I also want to just date and not have pressure on that."
Who Did Khloé Kardashian Date Last?
The last person Khloé was linked to was Tristan. She and the NBA star began dating in 2016 and, throughout the years, were on and off amid his cheating scandals. The two split for the final time in 2021 following his infidelity with fitness influencer Maralee Nichols, who gave birth to their son, Theo, in December 2021.
‘The Kardashians’ Season 8
The Kardashians are back with Season 8, which premieres on Thursday, October 8.