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Is Khloé Kardashian Open to Having More Kids?

Source: MEGA Khloé Kardashian shares daughter True and son Tatum with her ex Tristan Thompson.

Despite True’s plea for a sister, Khloé remains uncertain what the future holds on that front. “I don't know if I have the bandwidth for a third,” she admitted on “Khloé in Wonder Land” in February. “I'm also not married, and I want to be married to have more kids.” The mom-of-two shared in a September interview that she “loves kids,” but she “definitely needs to figure out my life” if she wants to have more children in the future.

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How Many Kids Do Khloé Kardashian’s Sisters Have?

Source: Starbuck/ AFF-USA.COM / MEGA Kim Kardashian has four children she shares with ex-husband Kanye West.

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Who Is Khloé Kardashian Dating Now?

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Source: Greg Swales/It’s a 10 Haircare/M / MEGA Khloé Kardashian is not dating anyone at the moment.

Khloé is currently single, but she is not closing out the hope to find someone to spend the rest of her life with. In a September interview, the star said she wants “put myself out there. I do want to find a forever person. I also want to just date and not have pressure on that."

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Who Did Khloé Kardashian Date Last?

Source: AP1 / WENN.com / MEGA Khloé Kardashian was last connected to Tristan Thompson.

The last person Khloé was linked to was Tristan. She and the NBA star began dating in 2016 and, throughout the years, were on and off amid his cheating scandals. The two split for the final time in 2021 following his infidelity with fitness influencer Maralee Nichols, who gave birth to their son, Theo, in December 2021.

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‘The Kardashians’ Season 8

Source: Courtesy of Fabletics/Mega / MEGA Season 8 of 'The Kardashians' premieres on October 8.