CELEBRITY STYLE AND FASHION NEWS Khloé Kardashian Denies Telling Fans to Buy Kim Kardashian's Controversial SKIMS Face Wrap: 'Spend Your Money on Whatever You Want' Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian does not want her name attached to Kim Kardashian's SKIMS face wrap. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 22 2025, Published 11:23 a.m. ET

Khloé Kardashian wants to make it clear she is not endorsing SKIMS. Shortly after she and her sister Kim Kardashian posted photos wearing the new face wrap, the mom-of-two, 41, denied promoting the much-debated product. On Wednesday, August 20, the siblings modeled the sculptwear on a private jet during a trip to Korea.

Fans were quick to claim that Khloé was endorsing the latest SKIMS item, which has been bashed online for making women feel "insecure." "They will be laughing at anybody who buys that face thing. It will prove they can sell you air and you will buy it," one person wrote, while another insisted, "They don’t work don’t waste your money." A third begged Khloé not to promote the wrap and told her to instead encourage fans to spend their money on products that "work." The reality star responded directly to the social media user, writing, "Babe spend your money on whatever you want. I’m not telling you to spend your money on anything. I posted photos… That’s it. Chill out love."

Plastic Surgeon Breaks Down SKIMS Face Sculptwear

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram The SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap immediately sold out online.

While Khloé did not directly defend her sister, fans and plastic surgery experts alike continue to bash the $48 SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap. "This isn't a sculpting, lifting or shaping device. It’s basically a facelift/neck lift or chin lipo post-op wrap dressed up in SKIMS branding," Dr. Akshay Sanan — a double-board-certified facial plastic surgeon in Boston, Mass. — exclusively told OK!. "It just hugs your face tightly and hopes for the best. You’re better off saving your money or using it to book a real consultation." Dr. Sanan noted there is no medical evidence showing that the product can contour the face in the long term. He suggested a deep-plane facelift for more intense results. "This may be cute for TikTok, but not doing much for facial anatomy," he clarified.

Kim Kardashian Defends SKIMS Face Wrap

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram The SKIMS face wrap has been at the center of online controversy.

Meanwhile, the SKIMS founder, 44, is thrilled about her company's first-ever face innovation. "Okay, guys, so you know we’ve been doing shapewear for a really long time, and now we are gonna offer amazing face shapewear, which is just such a necessity," she said in a July 29 Instagram Story. "This material is actually infused with collagen yarns, and it’s just this amazing jaw support...it just snatches your little chinny chin chin...it’s super comfortable to wear at night or just around the house."

Fans Express Frustration Over SKIMS Face Product

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram Khloé and Kim Kardashian sported matching face wraps.