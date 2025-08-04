EXCLUSIVE Kim Kardashian Slammed by Plastic Surgeon for False Advertising Her Viral Face Wrap: 'You’re Better Off Saving Your Money' Source: MEGA/@skims/TikTok A plastic surgeon does not believe Kim Kardashian's SKIMS face wrap will actually contour one's complexion. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 4 2025, Published 6:32 p.m. ET

Kim Kardashian’s new face sculptwear may have broken the internet, but according to an expert, its medical benefits are next to none. A plastic surgeon broke down why he believes the $48 SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap is a false promise to consumers and what he suggests instead for facial contouring.

Source: @itsjdevinci/TikTok A plastic surgeon does not think the SKIMS product can actually contour one's face.

"This isn't a sculpting, lifting or shaping device. It’s basically a facelift/neck lift or chin lipo post-op wrap dressed up in SKIMS branding," said Dr. Akshay Sanan, a double-board-certified facial plastic surgeon in Boston, Mass. "It just hugs your face tightly and hopes for the best. You’re better off saving your money or using it to book a real consultation." Dr. Sanan pointed out that there is no medical or scientific evidence showing the SKIMS wraps offer long-term contouring benefits. Instead, he recommended a deep-plane facelift, or even just proper skincare, to take care of one’s complexion. "This may be cute for TikTok, but not doing much for facial anatomy," he asserted.

What Does the SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap Do?

Source: @skims/TikTok Fans were not happy with the SKIMS face sculptwear.

On Tuesday, July 29, Kardashian, 44, announced the new drop in an Instagram Story explaining the product’s supposed benefits. "Okay, guys, so you know we’ve been doing shapewear for a really long time, and now we are gonna offer amazing face shapewear, which is just such a necessity," she said. "This material is actually infused with collagen yarns, and it’s just this amazing jaw support...it just snatches your little chinny chin chin...it’s super comfortable to wear at night or just around the house." The Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap — which is sold out in both Cocoa and Clay colors — is the company’s first-ever face product. SKIMS calls the item a "must-have," featuring their "signature sculpting fabric" and "collagen yarns for ultra-soft jaw support." It also includes velcro closures at the top and nape of the neck for "easy, everyday wear."

Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram Kim Kardashian expressed her excitement over SKIMS' latest innovation on social media.

Fans packed the comments section of SKIMS’ recent Instagram posts to express their frustration over the contouring device. "SKIMS: making women feel bad about themselves since 2018," one person wrote, while another said, "CAN WE LET WOMEN LIVE OMG." "Propaganda I’m not falling for. Feeling like I shouldn’t age or look like I’ve aged," a third user added.

