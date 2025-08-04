or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > Kim Kardashian
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Kim Kardashian Slammed by Plastic Surgeon for False Advertising Her Viral Face Wrap: 'You’re Better Off Saving Your Money'

Photo of Kim Kardashian and a fan
Source: MEGA/@skims/TikTok

A plastic surgeon does not believe Kim Kardashian's SKIMS face wrap will actually contour one's complexion.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 4 2025, Published 6:32 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian’s new face sculptwear may have broken the internet, but according to an expert, its medical benefits are next to none.

A plastic surgeon broke down why he believes the $48 SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap is a false promise to consumers and what he suggests instead for facial contouring.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of A plastic surgeon does not think the SKIMS product can actually contour one's face.
Source: @itsjdevinci/TikTok

A plastic surgeon does not think the SKIMS product can actually contour one's face.

"This isn't a sculpting, lifting or shaping device. It’s basically a facelift/neck lift or chin lipo post-op wrap dressed up in SKIMS branding," said Dr. Akshay Sanan, a double-board-certified facial plastic surgeon in Boston, Mass. "It just hugs your face tightly and hopes for the best. You’re better off saving your money or using it to book a real consultation."

Dr. Sanan pointed out that there is no medical or scientific evidence showing the SKIMS wraps offer long-term contouring benefits. Instead, he recommended a deep-plane facelift, or even just proper skincare, to take care of one’s complexion.

"This may be cute for TikTok, but not doing much for facial anatomy," he asserted.

Article continues below advertisement

What Does the SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap Do?

Image of Fans were not happy with the SKIMS face sculptwear.
Source: @skims/TikTok

Fans were not happy with the SKIMS face sculptwear.

On Tuesday, July 29, Kardashian, 44, announced the new drop in an Instagram Story explaining the product’s supposed benefits.

"Okay, guys, so you know we’ve been doing shapewear for a really long time, and now we are gonna offer amazing face shapewear, which is just such a necessity," she said. "This material is actually infused with collagen yarns, and it’s just this amazing jaw support...it just snatches your little chinny chin chin...it’s super comfortable to wear at night or just around the house."

The Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap — which is sold out in both Cocoa and Clay colors — is the company’s first-ever face product. SKIMS calls the item a "must-have," featuring their "signature sculpting fabric" and "collagen yarns for ultra-soft jaw support." It also includes velcro closures at the top and nape of the neck for "easy, everyday wear."

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Kim Kardashian expressed her excitement over SKIMS' latest innovation on social media.
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian expressed her excitement over SKIMS' latest innovation on social media.

Fans packed the comments section of SKIMS’ recent Instagram posts to express their frustration over the contouring device.

"SKIMS: making women feel bad about themselves since 2018," one person wrote, while another said, "CAN WE LET WOMEN LIVE OMG."

"Propaganda I’m not falling for. Feeling like I shouldn’t age or look like I’ve aged," a third user added.

Anthony Hopkins Revives Hannibal Lecter Amid Comparisons to SKIMS Product

Source: @anthonyhopkins/Instagram

Anthony Hopkins brought back Hannibal Lecter to mock the SKIMS face wrap.

Some even drew comparisons to Hannibal Lecter, including Anthony Hopkins himself, who channeled his iconic character in an Instagram video trying on the face wrap.

"Hello, Kim. I’m already feeling 10 years younger," he said, then made sound effects reminiscent of the 1991 thriller The Silence of the Lambs.

The actor, 87, addressed the SKIMS founder in the caption of his post as well, writing, "Thank you, Kim. Don’t be afraid to come over for dinner."

Kardashian reposted the video, as well as a screenshot of an article about the Hannibal Lecter comparisons.

"I’M SCREAMING!!!!! @anthonyhopkins @skims," she wrote on an Instagram Story of Hopkins’ clip.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.