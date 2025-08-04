Kim Kardashian Slammed by Plastic Surgeon for False Advertising Her Viral Face Wrap: 'You’re Better Off Saving Your Money'
Kim Kardashian’s new face sculptwear may have broken the internet, but according to an expert, its medical benefits are next to none.
A plastic surgeon broke down why he believes the $48 SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap is a false promise to consumers and what he suggests instead for facial contouring.
"This isn't a sculpting, lifting or shaping device. It’s basically a facelift/neck lift or chin lipo post-op wrap dressed up in SKIMS branding," said Dr. Akshay Sanan, a double-board-certified facial plastic surgeon in Boston, Mass. "It just hugs your face tightly and hopes for the best. You’re better off saving your money or using it to book a real consultation."
Dr. Sanan pointed out that there is no medical or scientific evidence showing the SKIMS wraps offer long-term contouring benefits. Instead, he recommended a deep-plane facelift, or even just proper skincare, to take care of one’s complexion.
"This may be cute for TikTok, but not doing much for facial anatomy," he asserted.
What Does the SKIMS Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap Do?
On Tuesday, July 29, Kardashian, 44, announced the new drop in an Instagram Story explaining the product’s supposed benefits.
"Okay, guys, so you know we’ve been doing shapewear for a really long time, and now we are gonna offer amazing face shapewear, which is just such a necessity," she said. "This material is actually infused with collagen yarns, and it’s just this amazing jaw support...it just snatches your little chinny chin chin...it’s super comfortable to wear at night or just around the house."
The Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap — which is sold out in both Cocoa and Clay colors — is the company’s first-ever face product. SKIMS calls the item a "must-have," featuring their "signature sculpting fabric" and "collagen yarns for ultra-soft jaw support." It also includes velcro closures at the top and nape of the neck for "easy, everyday wear."
Fans packed the comments section of SKIMS’ recent Instagram posts to express their frustration over the contouring device.
"SKIMS: making women feel bad about themselves since 2018," one person wrote, while another said, "CAN WE LET WOMEN LIVE OMG."
"Propaganda I’m not falling for. Feeling like I shouldn’t age or look like I’ve aged," a third user added.
Anthony Hopkins Revives Hannibal Lecter Amid Comparisons to SKIMS Product
Some even drew comparisons to Hannibal Lecter, including Anthony Hopkins himself, who channeled his iconic character in an Instagram video trying on the face wrap.
"Hello, Kim. I’m already feeling 10 years younger," he said, then made sound effects reminiscent of the 1991 thriller The Silence of the Lambs.
The actor, 87, addressed the SKIMS founder in the caption of his post as well, writing, "Thank you, Kim. Don’t be afraid to come over for dinner."
Kardashian reposted the video, as well as a screenshot of an article about the Hannibal Lecter comparisons.
"I’M SCREAMING!!!!! @anthonyhopkins @skims," she wrote on an Instagram Story of Hopkins’ clip.