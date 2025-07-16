Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Fit Physique During Hardcore Gym Workout: Photo
Khloé Kardashian has been hard at work at the gym.
The Kardashians star, 41, posted a sweaty selfie in front of a StairMaster on Tuesday, July 15.
The Good American co-founder flaunted her figure in a white tank top with a black sports bra peeking out from underneath and black leggings. She got active in white sneakers and stayed hydrated with a beige Stanley cup. Her hair was swept into a ponytail as she paused her workout for a quick photo in the mirror.
Kardashian is "getting ready" for a photoshoot with Fabletics in a few weeks that she’s "so excited" about. She collaborated with the athleisure brand on a By Khloé collection in April and starred in a fashion campaign featuring the new pieces. As a VIP Ambassador, this marked her fifth Fabletics drop, which highlighted "booty-defining leggings."
Khloé Kardashian's Recent Workouts
The reality star further stripped down to a tiny black sports bra and leggings from Fabletics at the gym on Tuesday, June 24. She posed in the weight room with a bedazzled "Khloud" water bottle in hand, inspired by her protein popcorn company.
On Friday, June 13, Kardashian showed off her abs in a hot pink sports bra and leggings during an outdoor gym workout.
Khloé Kardashian Details Her Weight-Loss Journey
The mom-of-two has been open about her struggles with body image over the years and how the gym always made her feel "safest."
"I loved the way I felt. I loved testing myself and challenging myself. And I’ve been doing it for 10-plus years now, and I love it," she told an outlet of exercising in December 2024.
Although fitness played a huge part in transforming her physique, she does not judge anyone who uses GLP-1 medication to aid in weight loss.
"Even if people get surgery or [get on] the Ozempic craze, I’m like, 'Who cares!'" she said. "As long as people feel good about themselves, who am I to judge? I think it’s ridiculous, the judgment on that. I’m just mad [Ozempic] wasn’t around 10 years ago."
The TV star confessed she actually felt more confident in a bigger frame.
"I thought I was the hottest thing in the world..." she revealed. "The more in shape I am, the more insecure I can get because I’m so hard on myself. It’s a vicious cycle that you don’t get out of. But when I started losing weight, I got the same thing. I was fat-shamed every day when I was bigger, and then when I lost weight, people were like, 'How dare you, you are so insecure, you’re following society.' And I’m like, 'Ok, you guys are so confusing!' I realized you’ll never make everyone happy. I have to do what’s best for me."