Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Fit Physique During Hardcore Gym Workout: Photo

The mom-of-two has been open about her struggles with body image over the years and how the gym always made her feel "safest."

"I loved the way I felt. I loved testing myself and challenging myself. And I’ve been doing it for 10-plus years now, and I love it," she told an outlet of exercising in December 2024.

Although fitness played a huge part in transforming her physique, she does not judge anyone who uses GLP-1 medication to aid in weight loss.

"Even if people get surgery or [get on] the Ozempic craze, I’m like, 'Who cares!'" she said. "As long as people feel good about themselves, who am I to judge? I think it’s ridiculous, the judgment on that. I’m just mad [Ozempic] wasn’t around 10 years ago."