Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Ripped Abs After Opening Up About Weight Loss: Photo

Kardashian gave another glimpse at her fitness regimen in an Instagram selfie on Friday, June 13. She wore a hot pink sports bra and leggings as she posed in the middle of an outdoor workout.

Her bestie Malika Haqq flooded the comments with praise for her figure, writing, "Sis where are we?" and "I loooove" with a pink hearts emoji.

Others, however, accused her of using Photoshop on her frame.

"Skewed background around the waist lol, with all that money you can at least pay a person to do this right," one person wrote, while another quipped, "What's wrong with your face?"