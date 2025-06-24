Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Ripped Abs After Opening Up About Weight Loss: Photo
Khloé Kardashian is keeping up with her workout routine.
The reality star, 40, showcased her toned tummy in a tiny sports bra and leggings at the gym on Tuesday, June 24.
Kardashian bared her cleavage in a plunging black crop top and pants that hugged her curves from Fabletics. She held a gold bedazzled water bottle with "Khloud" written in blue jewels, inspired by her new protein popcorn brand.
The Kardashians star appeared to be in the middle of a weight-lifting session, standing among dumbbells, when she snapped the mirror selfie.
Kardashian gave another glimpse at her fitness regimen in an Instagram selfie on Friday, June 13. She wore a hot pink sports bra and leggings as she posed in the middle of an outdoor workout.
Her bestie Malika Haqq flooded the comments with praise for her figure, writing, "Sis where are we?" and "I loooove" with a pink hearts emoji.
Others, however, accused her of using Photoshop on her frame.
"Skewed background around the waist lol, with all that money you can at least pay a person to do this right," one person wrote, while another quipped, "What's wrong with your face?"
Khloé Kardashian Tackles Myths Surrounding Her Weight Loss
The Good American co-founder's latest gym selfie comes after she discussed her weight loss during the Thursday, June 19, episode of her "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast.
"I'm not myself. I’m not funny anymore. I’m not all the things that I still am at my core. I just aesthetically look a little different," she recalled of the comments she received after showing off her new body.
She admitted that some people thought she was a "traitor to the bigger community," but she realized she's "never going to make everyone happy."
"But am I happy? Okay, cool," she declared.
Khloé Kardashian Felt Better When She Was Bigger
The reality star even confessed to feeling more confident before she shed the extra pounds.
"I never thought I was fat until I got on TV and everyone told me how fat I was," she disclosed. "I didn’t know I was fat. What's interesting is, looking back, I’m like, wait, I actually wasn’t as fat as even I convinced myself that I was. But it was a different time, too. People were so thin during that time."
Kardashian would much rather feel strong than look thin.
"I'm at this stage in my [health] journey for the past few years that I've been really trying to up my protein intake," the Khloud Protein Popcorn founder told an outlet. "I'm all about muscle definition and being strong and healthy, not just skinny."