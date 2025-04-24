Khloé Kardashian Slammed for 'Promoting Unrealistic Beauty Standards' After Another Photoshop Fail: Not 'the Same Person'

Khloé Kardashian has been caught editing her photos on numerous occasions.

During the Thursday, April 24, episode of The Kardashians , the 40-year-old took fans behind the scenes of her "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast photoshoot, though the moment came back to bite her after the show aired the final product.

Khloé Kardashian's latest photoshop fail was showcased during the latest episode of her family's reality show.

While on set, Kardashian could be seen posing in a sleeveless turtleneck top with her hair styled in a loose bombshell blowout.

In the final cover photo for her podcast, however, what seemed to be the exact same shot showcased Kardashian with tanner skin, airbrushed and wrinkle-free facial features, slimmer arms, darkened eyebrows and a narrower jawline.