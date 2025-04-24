Khloé Kardashian Slammed for 'Promoting Unrealistic Beauty Standards' After Another Photoshop Fail: Not 'the Same Person'
Khloé Kardashian has been caught red handed — again.
During the Thursday, April 24, episode of The Kardashians, the 40-year-old took fans behind the scenes of her "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast photoshoot, though the moment came back to bite her after the show aired the final product.
While on set, Kardashian could be seen posing in a sleeveless turtleneck top with her hair styled in a loose bombshell blowout.
In the final cover photo for her podcast, however, what seemed to be the exact same shot showcased Kardashian with tanner skin, airbrushed and wrinkle-free facial features, slimmer arms, darkened eyebrows and a narrower jawline.
After the episode aired, fans couldn't help but flock to social media and share their jaw-dropping reactions to what they felt was an obvious photoshop fail.
"When watching the show they were showing Khloé posing for her [podcast] photoshoot and I thought she looked great!" a Reddit user admitted while sharing a side-by-side comparison of the behind-the scenes snap and the finished cover image. "But then they showed the actual edited cover they selected and I almost spat my water out. How can anyone approve that? It doesn’t even look like her."
The individual added: "Khloé is beautiful but she doesn’t look like this at all. It breaks my heart for her, because she doesn’t need to do all this editing."
The post sparked an engaging online conversation about photoshop and Kardashian's drastically changed appearance in recent years.
"At this point I kind of assume that any published shot I see of a celebrity is edited into oblivion and they likely look 30-50 pounds heavier [in real life]," someone confessed, while another person declared: "Khloé is a beautiful woman, but holy s--- they really promote unrealistic beauty standards. That doesn’t look like the same person."
A fourth critic wondered how Kardashian and her family's frequent desire to touch up their physical appearance will impact their young children.
"At some point, her kids will be like, 'who do I look like,'" the hater noted in reference to the Good American co-founder's daughter, True, 7, and son, Tatum, 2, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson. "She is going to have to say, 'I used to look like you, but I was ugly and needed surgery.' Now they have a new show with Dr. Drew!"
Kardashian previously owned up to editing the photos she posts online during an interview with People in 2016.
"Of course I believe in airbrushing apps, I just think airbrushing apps, like who doesn’t want to airbrush a thing here or there," the reality star candidly expressed at the time.
"I love FaceTune, that one’s great. I don’t really know of many more, but a filter, that’s like airbrushing. Who doesn’t love a good filter? Sometimes you’re having a bad day," she explained.