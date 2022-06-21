Khloé Kardashian Shares Cryptic Message About 'Healing' On Instagram After The Downfall Of Her Relationship With Tristan Thompson Airs On 'The Kardashians'

Healing after heartbreak is no easy process, a fact it seems Khloé Kardashian knows all too well. Over the weekend, the reality star and denim mogul took to her Instagram Story with a cryptic message about growing after enduring hardship, one she says she saw on Twitter.

“That’s the thing about healing, you heal into someone else,” the image reads. “A completely new person, not even because you want to, but because who you were you could no longer survive as. Let it go and let a new you happen.”

The post comes as Kardashian’s tumultuous relationship with basketball star has been playing out both in the press and on her family’s new eponymous Hulu reality series.