Saving Face?Tristan Thompson Picks Up Daughter True & Chicago West From Dance Class After Cheating Scandal Airs On 'The Kardashians'
Just a few days after Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal — which also involved him fathering a third child — played out on The Kardashians, he was seen picking up daughter True and her cousin Chicago West, both 4, from their dance class.
On Monday, June 20, the NBA player, 31, was all smiles as he carried both the girls at once to his car where a bodyguard was waiting.
The trio's outing, as seen in photos obtained by the Daily Mail, comes shortly after the athlete spent Saturday, June 18, with True, ex Khloé Kardashian, 37, and Kris Jenner. It's unclear if Thompson saw his 5-year-old son, Prince — whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig — on Father's Day weekend, but according to an insider, he has yet to meet the 6-month-old son, Theo, he shares with Maralee Nichols, the woman he hooked up with last March while still dating True's mom.
Thompson also apparently hasn't paid a dime in child support to the Instagram model, though he and Nichols have yet to work out an official agreement.
"Tristan is very absent from Theo’s life. He hasn’t met Theo nor has he initiated any meetings," the source spilled to Us Weekly. "He doesn’t have any immediate plans to meet his son face to face."
Thompson and Kardashian secretly reconciled last year, but when she found out about his latest tryst, she broke things off once again. Nonetheless, the reality star is amicable with her on-and-off ex when it comes to coparenting.
"Khloé doesn’t trash talk Tristan in front of True. She does her best to shield her from all the negative stories about him," a source recently spilled. "At the end of the day, he’s still True’s father and she wants True to have a loving relationship with him."
However, she noticeably didn't post a Father's Day tribute for her baby daddy on the holiday.
While Thompson's scandal first made headlines in December, fans weren't able to see how the Good American cofounder handled the controversy until The Kardashians finale aired earlier this month.
"It's not easy, but it's also, I think, a form of therapy for me at the same time," the mom-of-one shared of watching it back months later. "And I like to see how the rest of my family responds to things. Those little things mean a lot to me, and I like to see that stuff, just how the whole family — not about this situation, but any situation — how we all rally around one another in times that are hard for us."