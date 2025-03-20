or
Khloé Kardashian Jokes She's a 'Born-Again' Virgin Since She Hasn't Been 'Intimate in Quite a Long Time': 'I Just Don't Want To'

Source: @khloekardashian/instagram

Khloé Kardashian admitted she hasn't been on a date in over three years.

March 20 2025, Published 10:54 a.m. ET

Khloé Kardashian didn't hold back when talking about her lackluster love life on The Kardashians.

On the Thursday, March 20, episode, hairstylist Chris Appleton couldn't help but tease the reality star for her lack of intimacy over the past few years.

Source: @khloekardashian/instagram

Khloé Kardashian admitted she hasn't been intimate in 'years.'

"You're obsessed with knowing that I haven't had s--," she said to Appleton before telling sister Kim Kardashian, "He loves that I haven’t had s-- in so many years."

In a confessional scene, the mom-of-two admitted she hasn't "been intimate in quite a long time. So we’re going back to square one," joking she's basically a "born-again" virgin.

Source: mega

'I can get someone to have s-- with me, I just don't wanna have s--,' the star confessed.

The Good American co-founder, 40, noted abstaining from dating was her choice, spilling, "I'm like, I can get someone to have s-- with me, I just don't wanna have s--. Guys, my love life is non-existent."

The last person Khloé was romantically linked to was ex and baby daddy Tristan Thompson, who cheated on her more than once throughout their on-off relationship. It's believed they last split sometime around December 2021, when it was revealed he fathered a baby with another woman behind her back.

Source: @khloekardashian/instagram

The mom-of-two admitted she doesn't 'trust' herself to pick the right guy after her messy romances.

On the latest installment of her "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast, she chatted with dating expert Logan Fry and admitted there may be more than one reason she's refrained from meeting new men.

"I get afraid. I’m very happy where I am right now. I don’t think I’m ready to date at the moment," she explained of loving her single life while parenting her two children.

"I don’t know if I trust myself anymore and before, I don’t think I questioned my picking. My track record hasn’t been great in a pretty volatile, traumatic way. It’s really crashed and burned," Khloé acknowledged. "What did I not see? There were a lot of red flags in hindsight. At the time, everything looks green to me."

Source: @khloekardashian/instagram

Khloé Kardashian insisted she 'loves love' despite her current aversion to dating.

The former Revenge Body host clarified that she "loves love" and isn't against finding a partner in the future.

"That feeling of being in love I think is the most beautiful thing, and people are always so surprised when I say how much I believe in love and that I know I’m going to be married again one day and have my happily ever after," she shared. "I don’t know why people expect me to be really cynical."

Aside from dealing with Tristan's infidelity, ex-husband Lamar Odom also cheated on her during their union.

After marrying in 2009, Khloé filed for divorce in 2013. However, due to the retired athlete's addiction struggles and health woes, it wasn't finalized until 2016.

