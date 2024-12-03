'Single and Thriving' Khloé Kardashian Reveals Why She's Had No Interest in Dating Over the Past 3 Years
New rumors about Khloé Kardashian's love life and speculation over whether she's back with baby daddy Tristan Thompson pop up every week, but the reality star insisted she hasn't been romantic with a man in quite some time.
"Dating has not been a focus for me, and I’ve been single for about three years and love it," the mother-of-two raved in a new interview. "I really, really do."
However, the reality star, 40, clarified to Bustle, "But I’m not single and dating. I’m just single."
The Good American co-founder said she's not "lonely" and doesn't feel the need to have a partner.
"I am single and thriving. I feel like I’m working on myself so much and am getting to such a good place that I just don’t want something to disrupt it," she explained.
"Also, I don’t know if it’s just me, but dating today is very scary," Kardashian pointed out. "I’m not going to meet someone on social media. I’m not checking my DMs. I’m not! And when you go on someone’s Instagram, if it’s a guy, anyone’s corny unless you like them."
Becoming a mom also changed the way the Strong Looks Better Naked author views dating.
"I just can’t imagine I would bring a man that I’m dating around my kids. So then where do I go to date you? I’m not going to a restaurant where there’s paparazzi and everyone’s going to say we’re getting married next week," she spilled.
"I’m not going to your home because what if you kill me?" continued Kardashian. "You’re not coming to my home — I have kids! And I’m not going to a hotel — that’s presumptuous. So I’m like, 'What do you do?'"
Kardashian admitted her mom is confused by her aversion to meeting someone new, joking Kris Jenner, 69, "probably thinks I’m going to die like this. But I honestly feel like right now is not the time."
"My focus is my children, work, and me, and I’m so happy," she expressed. "I actually don’t want to share my TV remote with someone. I love my time when I have it."
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum's streak of being unlucky in love has played out on TV, as she ended her marriage to Lamar Odom, 45, in 2013 after finding out he cheated on her with countless women.
In 2016, the former Revenge Body host started dating Thompson, 33, and they welcomed their first child together in 2018. However, shortly before she gave birth, it was discovered that the NBA player was unfaithful, prompting Kardashian to call it quits on their relationship.
By 2020, the two reconciled and decided to have a second child together via surrogacy in 2022. While awaiting the tot's arrival, Kardashian found out Thompson cheated on her again and fathered a baby with a woman named Marlaee Nichols, leading to the reality star dumping him once more.