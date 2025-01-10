Single Khloé Kardashian Is 'Shutting Herself Off From Finding Anyone New' as She Has 'Bad PTSD' From 'How Terribly' Tristan Thompson 'Treated Her'
Khloé Kardashian is content being single — but her famous family is determined to help her find love again.
The 40-year-old has steered clear of the dating scene ever since her tumultuous split from her cheating ex Tristan Thompson — whom she was involved in an on-again, off-again relationship with from 2016-2021.
"Khloé keeps insisting she’s happy with the way her life is, that when the time is right, she’ll meet someone naturally," a source spilled to a news publication about the Good American co-founder — who shares her daughter, True, 6, and son, Tatum, 2, with Thompson.
"But a lot of people in Khloé’s life think she’s just got such bad PTSD from how terribly Tristan treated her that she’s shutting herself off from finding anyone new out of fear she’ll get hurt again," the insider added, referencing how Thompson cheated on Kardashian numerous times.
Thompson additionally fathered a child behind Kardashian's back while they were together, with the socialite only finding out after her surrogate had conceived the exes' son, Tatum.
Khloe's sister Kim Kardashian, 44, has reportedly put her foot down when it comes to getting her younger sibling to date again.
"She doesn’t want Khloé to settle for being alone," the confidante confessed. "Khloé has so much to offer. All Kim wants is for her to believe that, too."
While Khloé's famous siblings might think she needs a man in her life, the mom-of-two frequently promises she's more than happy on her own.
"Dating has not been a focus for me, and I’ve been single for about three years and love it. I really, really do," the "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast host declared during a December 2024 interview.
"But I’m not single and dating. I’m just single," The Kardashians star said, insisting she's not "lonely" and doesn't find it necessary to have a partner.
Khloé emphasized: "I am single and thriving. I feel like I’m working on myself so much and am getting to such a good place that I just don’t want something to disrupt it."
"Also, I don’t know if it’s just me, but dating today is very scary," she mentioned. "I’m not going to meet someone on social media. I’m not checking my DMs. I’m not! And when you go on someone’s Instagram, if it’s a guy, anyone’s corny unless you like them."
Plus, Khloé admitted, "I just can’t imagine I would bring a man that I’m dating around my kids."
"So then where do I go to date you? I’m not going to a restaurant where there’s paparazzi and everyone’s going to say we’re getting married next week," she quipped. "I’m not going to your home because what if you kill me? You’re not coming to my home — I have kids! And I’m not going to a hotel — that’s presumptuous. So I’m like, 'What do you do?'"
