Khloé Kardashian's Bad Romances: Star Recalls Dating a Man Who Wet the Bed and Another Who Cried 'Hysterically' Over a Cheeseburger

Photo of Khloe Kardashian
Source: @khloekardashian/X

Khloé Kardashian opened up on her dating life on her podcast.

By:

Feb. 12 2025, Published 3:49 p.m. ET

Khloé Kardashian is spilling the tea on some of her most awkward dating moments!

On the Wednesday, February 12, installment of her "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast, she revealed she went out with a man who wet the bed more than once when she was with him.

khloe kardashian bad dates wet bed cried hysterically cheeseburger
Source: @khloekardashian/X

Khloé Kardashian claimed one man she dated peed the bed when he slept over.

"I was dating someone — I can’t remember if we were intimate or not at this point, I’m assuming we were," she told guests Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro. "And he slept over and he wet the bed. Just wet the bed. And I was like, okay, that’s weird, obviously. Cause we’re adults."

"He never addressed it, we never talked about it," she continued. "I was like, okay, maybe this didn't happen, because we didn't talk about it."

khloe kardashian bad dates wet bed cried hysterically cheeseburger
Source: @khloekardashian/X

Khloé Kardashian was joined by pals Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro.

Shockingly, it happened again the "second time he slept over," even though Kardashian clarified she didn't think they'd been partying or drinking to a point that could potentially lead to an accident in bed.

"I remember telling Kim, I was like, 'He’s peeing the bed like he’s a f------ child,'" she added. "So he was a pee boy. We don’t need pee boys."

Khloe Kardashian

khloe kardashian bad dates wet bed cried hysterically cheeseburger
Source: @khloekardashian/X

Khloé Kardashian said she talked with her sister Kim about the bed-wetting incident.

The Kardashians star also revealed her "worst date" was with a "hot" man she met in an elevator while she was staying at a hotel.

"I don’t know if he was belligerently drunk or on something else, but we were like, let’s go meet at this suite upstairs so we can sit and talk," the mother-of-two — who shares daughter True and son Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson — explained to her pals.

khloe kardashian bad dates wet bed cried hysterically cheeseburger
Source: @khloekardashian/X

Khloé Kardashian revealed she got the ick from a guy who cried 'over a cheeseburger' after they met.

"This person is now hysterically crying over a cheeseburger and crying because I’m such a nice person and clearly these are not normal emotions because we have not done anything yet and we can’t even have a chat," she added. "I just remember being like, how do I get out of this place? I have a grown man who’s crying over a cheeseburger, saying how great I am."

Khloé said she'd been planning on "making out" with him and would "probably" have even hooked up with the man because he was "so hot," but the sobbing was a turn-off.

"I don’t know if he was on drugs," she noted. "Either way, if you’re on drugs, it’s a red flag, I don’t wanna be with you."

