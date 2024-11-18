Lamar Odom Reveals Where He Stands With Ex Khloé Kardashian 7 Years After Their Divorce

"I don't speak to her much," Odom explained to host Richard Taite. "She still cares about me. But I don't speak to her."

Despite keeping their distance, it's unlikely the former couple will never speak again. "I can text her and she'll reply," the ex-athlete clarified of Kardashian, whom he wed in 2009.

Odom has been extremely candid about the reasons why his romance with Kardashian came to an end. "Behind the scenes, I put her through s---. Like, s--- that y'all don't know," he said in a 2023 documentary. "The s--- y'all know, what y'all think y'all know, it's crazy. But the stories that y'all don't know is, like, really crazy."