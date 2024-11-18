Lamar Odom Reveals Where He Stands With Ex Khloé Kardashian 7 Years After Their Divorce
Lamar Odom is opening up about his current relationship with Khloé Kardashian.
During an upcoming appearance on the Tuesday, November 19, episode of the "We're Out of Time" podcast, the former basketball player, 45, revealed he and his former wife, 40, aren't as close as they used to be seven years after their divorce.
"I don't speak to her much," Odom explained to host Richard Taite. "She still cares about me. But I don't speak to her."
Despite keeping their distance, it's unlikely the former couple will never speak again. "I can text her and she'll reply," the ex-athlete clarified of Kardashian, whom he wed in 2009.
Odom has been extremely candid about the reasons why his romance with Kardashian came to an end. "Behind the scenes, I put her through s---. Like, s--- that y'all don't know," he said in a 2023 documentary. "The s--- y'all know, what y'all think y'all know, it's crazy. But the stories that y'all don't know is, like, really crazy."
"I'd have these random women coming out. Some of them all came out at one time," Odom confessed about cheating on The Kardashians star. “Your wife is Khloé Kardashian. You buggin’ Like, how you thought you was going to get away with that one?”
Despite treating Kardashian the way he did, the former reality star has always expressed love for the Good American co-founder. "I do miss her and her family dearly. Even just to her family, I am sorry that I let them down," he confessed while he was competing on Big Brother. "They had so much faith in me and gave me my own nickname 'Lammy.' I would do anything to make it up."
The member of the famous family has been through numerous tumultuous relationships where people have cheated on her, including her romance with Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 2.
“Every single day, I feel bad about Lamar,” Kardashian said during a recent episode of the Hulu series. “Every single day, I feel bad about Tristan not being on a team right now. Lamar is forever gonna be remembered as a drug user."
Kardashian has been completely transparent about how Odom's substance abuse issues played a factor in ending their marriage. "My ex-husband [Odom], when we were married, definitely had a very public drug problem and was found in a brothel, and there was a lot of things that probably aren't forgivable, and I'm still able to forgive him and move on and want the best for him," she explained in a 2022 episode of The Kardashians.