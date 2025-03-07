or
Khloé Kardashian 'Loved' That She Looked 'Like a P--- Star' on Her 40th Birthday in Bust-Enhancing Corset: 'Living My Double-D Life'

Photo of Khloe Kardashian
Source: @KhloeKardashian/instagram

Khloé Kardashian was feeling herself while celebrating her 40th birthday.

By:

March 7 2025, Published 2:52 p.m. ET

Khloé Kardashian hasn't followed in some of her sisters' footsteps by enhancing her chest with plastic surgery, but she's not against making a temporary change to her bust.

On the Thursday, March 6, episode of The Kardashians, the reality star shared footage from her 40th Dollywood-themed birthday bash, where she showed off her body in a denim corset top, ripped jeans, diamonds and a matching cowboy hat.

khloe kardashian loved looked bust enhancing th birthday corset
Source: @KhloeKardashian/instagram

On 'The Kardashians,' Khloé Kardashian raved over the bust-enhancing corset she wore for her 40th birthday party.

One of the show's producers noticed her cleavage and asked if it was a "recent gift to yourself," to which the mom-of-two replied with a laugh, "No. No. Should’ve been, but no."

"I’m in a corset," she explained. "And you know a good corset will cinch your waist and give you tatas, so I’m living my double-D life that I’ve always wanted — but just for the night."

khloe kardashian loved looked bust enhancing th birthday corset
Source: @KhloeKardashian/instagram

The reality star 'loved' that she looked like 'a p--- star.'

While checking herself out, Kardashian quipped, "God, I’m so not used to seeing — I look like a f------ p--- star. I love it."

At another point, the Good American founder pushed her cleavage up and raved, "Look at these b----. Dolly [Parton], watch out!"

Kardashian has candidly discussed the idea of getting implants in the past, as on a 2016 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, she tried on a bra with silicone inserts to see what she would like if she went under the knife.

"Oh my god, I'm finally you!" she raved to sister Kim Kardashian, 44. "I've always wanted cleavage in a sports bra. I love those girls at the gym that just got big ol' b----, and I never really had that so I'm diggin' this whole cleavage in a sports bra thing."

khloe kardashian loved looked bust enhancing th birthday corset
Source: @KhloeKardashian/instagram

The mom-of-two said the corset helped her live the 'double-D life that I’ve always wanted.'

However, Kim insisted in a confessional scene, "I love small b----, but I've always had big b----. Khloé doesn't get how hard it is to work out when you really have big b---- bouncing around everywhere."

The siblings' eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian, 45, has confessed to getting implants, as has Kylie Jenner, 27 — however, the latter admitted she has regrets about the operation.

khloe kardashian loved looked bust enhancing th birthday corset
Source: @kyliejenner/instagram

Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian have admitted to getting b----- augmentations.

"I had beautiful b------. Natural t---. Just gorgeous. Perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with. [I] recommend anyone thinking about it to wait after children," the makeup mogul spilled on a 2023 episode of The Kardashians.

One of the reasons she had second thoughts about the surgery was because she doesn't want daughter Stormi, 7, to ever think she needs to change her appearance.

"I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19," Kylie explained. "She’s the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mom and best example for her. And I just wish I could, like, be her and do it all differently, because I wouldn’t touch anything."

