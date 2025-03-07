Khloé Kardashian 'Loved' That She Looked 'Like a P--- Star' on Her 40th Birthday in Bust-Enhancing Corset: 'Living My Double-D Life'

Khloé Kardashian hasn't followed in some of her sisters' footsteps by enhancing her chest with plastic surgery, but she's not against making a temporary change to her bust.

On the Thursday, March 6, episode of The Kardashians, the reality star shared footage from her 40th Dollywood-themed birthday bash, where she showed off her body in a denim corset top, ripped jeans, diamonds and a matching cowboy hat.