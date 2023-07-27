Kylie Jenner’s Confession: Yes, I’ve Gone Under the Knife
Kylie Jenner has finally come clean about her plastic surgery procedures.
"You know I got my b----- done," the 25-year-old confessed to her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou during the season finale of The Kardashians on Thursday, July 27.
"I had beautiful b------, like natural t---. Just gorgeous, perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done, to begin with," Jenner admitted of her regret toward the decision she made as a teenager.
"I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children," she added, as the makeup mogul found out she was pregnant with her 5-year-old daughter, Stormi, when she was 20 years old — just one year after undergoing the cosmetic enhancement procedure.
Jenner expressed disappointment in herself, as her b------ were still healing while she was pregnant with her and her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott's first child.
While doing some self-reflection, the mom-of-two — who also shares her son, Aire, 1, with the "Astroworld" rapper — noted her hope that her daughter doesn't make the same mistakes she feels she made as a teenager.
"I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at nineteen," Jenner revealed. "She’s the most beautiful thing ever."
"I want to be the best mom and best example for her. And I just wish I could, like, be her and do it all differently, because I wouldn’t touch anything," she explained.
Jenner's open and honest chat with Karanikolaou was quite contrary to her previous recent conversation detailing what she claimed was a common "misconception" about her plastic surgery procedures, as OK! previously reported.
"I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t!" the Kylie Cosmetics founder stated during a cover story interview published Monday, April 17.
"Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone," she dished at the time.
"I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute," Jenner added.