Kylie Jenner’s Confession: Yes, I’ve Gone Under the Knife

"I had beautiful b------, like natural t---. Just gorgeous, perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done, to begin with," Jenner admitted of her regret toward the decision she made as a teenager.

"I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children," she added, as the makeup mogul found out she was pregnant with her 5-year-old daughter, Stormi, when she was 20 years old — just one year after undergoing the cosmetic enhancement procedure.