Khloé Kardashian Agrees to 'Discuss' Gifting Daughter True, 6, a Phone for Her 12th Birthday — But Refuses to Allow Social Media Until Age 16

Article continues below advertisement

Khloé Kardashian may be one of the internet’s most recognizable faces, but she has strict rules when it comes to her children’s online exposure. During the Wednesday, February 25, episode of the “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast, the reality star, 41, claimed she is open to giving her seven-year-old daughter, True, a phone at age 12 — with some restrictions.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube Khloé Kardashian has two kids.

“I don’t believe kids…my son [Tatum] is three and my daughter is seven and a half…they should not be on social media, in my opinion. They don’t need to know about the internet,” Kardashian expressed. The Good American co-founder said that she’s considering getting True a phone for her “golden birthday” on April 12. “That doesn’t mean she’ll get social media. That means she gets a phone. I don’t think kids should have social media until, I would love 16, 17. But a phone, we’re discussing on her 12th birthday,” she explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube Khloé Kardashian keeps her kids off social media.

Kardashian’s kids are innocent when it comes to social media use. When they ask to film a TikTok, they assume it’s just a “dancing video” and have no knowledge of how the internet works. “They don’t have social media. They don’t have the internet in any way. My kids don’t have Google. They don’t have anything like that. They don’t know what that even means,” the mom-of-two confirmed.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube Khloé Kardashian won't allow her daughter to have a phone yet.

The children are conscious that their family is frequently photographed but aren’t sure why. “They don’t know what a paparazzi is. Everyone takes pictures nowadays of something. I don’t know what they’re thinking, but they never ask,” Kardashian explained. “Sometimes, they ask, ‘How do people know your name?’ and I say, ‘Because I’m a really nice person and I treat people with respect.’ That’s it. I’m not going to be like, ‘Because I’m famous.’ I’m just not. The truth is people do know my name because I’m a nice person and I treat people with respect. It’s just a different world. I don’t know how to explain it really. When they’re old enough, they will figure it out.”

Article continues below advertisement

Khloé Kardashian's Kids Don't Know She's 'Famous'

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian's kids don't ask many questions about her fame.

The fashion mogul said her kids “don’t know” she’s “famous” because she tries not to boast about her clout. “That’s because I’m not sitting at home being like, ‘I’m famous, everyone.’ I don’t talk about being famous. It’s not ever something we talk about,” she said. “My kids, literally since the day True was born, there was a camera in the delivery room, so my kids both seeing cameras around the house, that’s nothing out of the ordinary to them. They’re not asking a bunch of questions. They know we shoot a TV show. They’ve never seen it. I don’t think they really know what that means, just that everyone is recording these days with their phones.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram Paparazzi is 'the norm' to Khloé Kardashian's kids.