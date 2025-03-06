Khloé Kardashian Admits Daughter True Thinks Star Is Married to Ex Tristan Thompson: 'When She’s Older I Can Explain It to Her'
Khloé Kardashian shared quite a surprising confession on the Thursday, March 6, episode of The Kardashians.
According to the reality star, her and Tristan Thompson's daughter, True Thompson — who turns 7 in April — is completely oblivious to the fact that the on-off exes split at the end of 2021.
"True thinks me and Tristan are married," admitted the mother-of-two, who also shares son Tatum, 2, with the NBA player, 33. "It is the right thing to do, in my opinion — get married, have kids. That’s what I wanna teach her."
"The only thing that bothers me about that would be — I don’t want True going through life thinking, ‘This is what a marriage is.’ That, ‘Oh, you’re married to someone and they don’t live with you. And you never have to kiss them or you don’t sleep in the same bed together,’" the star explained.
"I would love my kids to see me have a husband one day and I love for them to see love and affection and romance. I do want them to have that," the Good American co-founder, 40, insisted. "When she’s older I can explain it to her, but right now, I believe you do things for your kids because kids should not be involved in adult problems."
Though the athlete cheated on Khloé more than once, they've been able to stay on good terms while co-parenting their children — so much so, Tristan called his ex "my best friend" when he honored her on her birthday last year.
However, the former Revenge Body host is adamant she has no desire to get back together with her baby daddy. In fact, she hasn't been interested in finding a romantic partner in quite some time.
"Dating has not been a focus for me, and I’ve been single for about three years and love it. I really, really do," she raved to Bustle last year.
"I’m not single and dating. I’m just single. I am single and thriving," she declared. "I feel like I’m working on myself so much and am getting to such a good place that I just don’t want something to disrupt it."
Khloé also pointed out that dating can be difficult when you're famous and a mother.
"Also, I don’t know if it’s just me, but dating today is very scary. I’m not going to meet someone on social media. I’m not checking my DMs. I’m not!" she said. "And when you go on someone’s Instagram, if it’s a guy, anyone’s corny unless you like them."
"I just can’t imagine I would bring a man that I’m dating around my kids. So then where do I go to date you? I’m not going to a restaurant where there’s paparazzi and everyone’s going to say we’re getting married next week," she spilled.