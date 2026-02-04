Khloé Kardashian Poses in Nothing But a Robe in Sizzling Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Khloé Kardashian knows how to steal the spotlight. The reality star recently shared a series of striking behind-the-scenes photos that show her lounging in nothing but a plush robe while seated in a director’s chair on what appears to be a studio set. With her long brunette hair styled in soft waves and her glam makeup glowing, Kardashian looked calm, confident and fully camera-ready as she snacked between takes.

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram Khloé Kardashian shared behind-the-scenes photos from a studio set.

In the images, the Good American co-founder looked back over her shoulder while enjoying her very own Khloud popcorn. The robe slipped slightly off one shoulder, giving the cozy moment a flirty touch. Bright windows, makeup stations and production equipment in the background suggest the snaps were taken during a busy workday.

“Guess in the comments what flavor you think this is!!!” she wrote in the caption of the post. “One of my favorite jobs is taste testing the NEW flavors 🍿.” Fans didn’t waste any time reacting. “So pretty 😍😍💘,” one follower commented. Another guessed, “💚pickle, pistachio, cucumber? I’m excited 😆.” “OMGGG so pretty always 🩷,” a third wrote. “Favorite girl and favorite flavor! 🤍,” a fourth added.

The lighthearted post arrives after OK! previously reported that Kardashian was left heartbroken after her former husband Lamar Odom destroyed her personal diaries — a moment that quietly shattered plans she had been forming to turn her life story into a film.

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram;MEGA The Khloud founder finalized her split from Lamar Odom in 2016.

On her “Khloé In Wonder Land” podcast, Kardashian described the experience as “traumatic,” recalling the moment Odom burned her journals in front of her, leaving her screaming and crying on the floor.

What she didn’t publicly reveal at the time, sources said, is that she had envisioned those diaries as the foundation for a deeply personal screen project documenting her marriage, its breakdown, and her survival afterward. "I remember sobbing, tears streaming down my face," Kardashian said. "I could remember me on my knees, screaming."

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram; MEGA Khloé Kardashian has spoken openly about losing her personal journals.

Kardashian married Odom in 2009 following a whirlwind romance. Their relationship later fell apart amid Odom’s struggles with drug addiction, which he has since spoken about openly.

Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013, paused the process after Odom’s near-fatal overdose in 2015, and officially finalized the split in 2016. The journals, she explained, played a crucial role in how she coped with those painful years.

Source: MEGA Sources said the diaries were meant to become a film project.

"Everything was in these journals," Kardashian said. "It was years of my life in these journals, and they meant so much to me."

Writing, she shared, had been “incredibly therapeutic,” serving as a private outlet for her thoughts, fears and hopes during one of the most difficult chapters of her life. Sources said the journals held even more meaning, with one insider claiming they were never meant to stay private forever.