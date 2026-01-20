Lamar Odom Had Bloodshot Eyes and Admitted to Smoking Marijuana 'Hours' Before His DUI Arrest, Cops Reveal

Article continues below advertisement

More details are coming to light in regard to Lamar Odom's Saturday, January 17, arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence in Las Vegas. On Tuesday, January 20, a new report revealed that cops caught a car at 2 a.m. going 106 MPH. They also witnessed the SUV changing lanes without using signals and then putting their signal on while driving in the same lane.

Article continues below advertisement

Lamar Odom's Car Smelled of Marijuana

Source: mega Lamar Odom was arrested on suspicion of DUI on Saturday, January 17.

When they approached the car after pulling them over, there was an "overwhelming odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle," they stated. When the cops asked about the smell, Odom — who had bloodshot and watery eyes — claimed it was his passenger who was using and said he "doesn't really smoke." He also denied drinking any alcohol.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The former basketball player admitted to smoking marijuana 'hours' before he began driving.

The NBA alum, 46, began exhibiting more signs of being under the influence of something when he was asked to get out his car, as he allegedly released the brake and opened the door while the vehicle was still in drive, causing it to move a bit before he corrected himself. When he was asked again about smoking marijuana, he confessed to smoking "hours earlier," around 4 p.m.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Lamar Odom Showed Signs of Impairment

Source: mega The police claimed he showed several signs of impairment during field sobriety tests.

The authorities said he showed signs of impairment during the one-leg stand and other sobriety tests. Odom allegedly told cops he felt he had no choice but to do more field tests since he's famous, which they told him is not true. He then gave consent to have his blood drawn. In the end, the former reality star was charged with driving under the influence, driving more than 41 miles per hour over the limit and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.

Inside Lamar's Troubled History With Substance Abuse

Source: mega Khloé Kardashian helped ex Lamar Odom recover after his terrifying health ordeal.