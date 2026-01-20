Lamar Odom Had Bloodshot Eyes and Admitted to Smoking Marijuana 'Hours' Before His DUI Arrest, Cops Reveal
Jan. 20 2026, Published 6:18 p.m. ET
More details are coming to light in regard to Lamar Odom's Saturday, January 17, arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence in Las Vegas.
On Tuesday, January 20, a new report revealed that cops caught a car at 2 a.m. going 106 MPH. They also witnessed the SUV changing lanes without using signals and then putting their signal on while driving in the same lane.
Lamar Odom's Car Smelled of Marijuana
When they approached the car after pulling them over, there was an "overwhelming odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle," they stated.
When the cops asked about the smell, Odom — who had bloodshot and watery eyes — claimed it was his passenger who was using and said he "doesn't really smoke." He also denied drinking any alcohol.
The NBA alum, 46, began exhibiting more signs of being under the influence of something when he was asked to get out his car, as he allegedly released the brake and opened the door while the vehicle was still in drive, causing it to move a bit before he corrected himself.
When he was asked again about smoking marijuana, he confessed to smoking "hours earlier," around 4 p.m.
Lamar Odom Showed Signs of Impairment
The authorities said he showed signs of impairment during the one-leg stand and other sobriety tests.
Odom allegedly told cops he felt he had no choice but to do more field tests since he's famous, which they told him is not true. He then gave consent to have his blood drawn.
In the end, the former reality star was charged with driving under the influence, driving more than 41 miles per hour over the limit and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
Inside Lamar's Troubled History With Substance Abuse
Odom struggled with substance abuse for years, ultimately culminating in him going through a horrific overdose in 2015. He endured kidney failure, multiple heart attacks and a dozen strokes during the ordeal. He was also in a coma and placed on life support before eventually regaining consciousness.
Due to the severity of the situation, he had a long recovery that included him needing to learn how to walk again.
Khloé Kardashian, 41, was by his side throughout the hardship despite the reality star filing for divorce in 2013. However, she still went through with their divorce once he healed.
The Good American designer filed for divorce again in 2016, with the split being finalized that December.
Odom has since helped open multiple rehabilitation centers around the country.