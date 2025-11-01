Khloé Kardashian's Most Raw Confessions: From Being Cheated on to Photoshop Accusations and More
Nov. 1 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
From her tumultuous relationships and personal struggles to her exploration of beauty treatments and lifestyle changes, Khloé Kardashian opens up about it all.
On Her Past Relationships
The reality star has candidly addressed her complicated marriages and difficult breakups, revealing how they shaped her current outlook on life.
"I think the worst part of that experience was how much I let down my younger sisters," Kardashian said of her ups and downs with Tristan Thompson during her appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "I remember they were like, 'He's going to do this again, don't stay with him.' I don't know exactly what was said, but I just remember the disappointment in them."
She added, "I've always felt how much I've disappointed them by staying and doing that again."
Kardashian also recalled seeing Lamar Odom "doing his thing" with another woman at a motel.
"I saw in the window that [he] and this girl, they were either naked or she was in lingerie," she shared. "I knocked on the door [and] they answered it, for some reason. I just started going ballistic."
On Entering Her Unfiltered Era
Notably, Kardashian has also moved away from heavy photo editing, explaining why she now opts for an authentic look over filtered images.
"I do feel like there was a time that we all just got consumed in this filter lifestyle and we couldn't see ourselves without a filter. And there's definitely days that I'm like, ugh, I need a filter. Don't feel good about myself. But I'm on video. And I do like myself better in video than stills," she admitted during a July episode of her "Khloé in Wonderland" podcast.
According to the Good American co-founder, there was a time she "heavily photoshopped."
"It's humiliating that I thought that was even a version of myself," she added.
On Focusing on Her Family
Family is at the heart of her story. Kardashian has taken on a nurturing role, particularly with Thompson's younger brother while also hosting heartfelt and playful celebrations with her loved ones.
"Andrea was the sole caretaker for Amari and they lived in Canada. When Tristan's mom passed away a few years ago, we — me, Tristan, my whole family — took Amari back with us to the States," she said on her podcast, later adding, "We just want to provide Amari with the best, most beautiful life that we know how. And he deserves that."