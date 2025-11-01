Khloé Kardashian's Most Raw Confessions: From Being Cheated on to Photoshop Accusations and More

The star is on a transformative journey to discover her true self, and she's sharing every step of the way.

From her tumultuous relationships and personal struggles to her exploration of beauty treatments and lifestyle changes, Khloé Kardashian opens up about it all.

The reality star has candidly addressed her complicated marriages and difficult breakups, revealing how they shaped her current outlook on life.

"I think the worst part of that experience was how much I let down my younger sisters," Kardashian said of her ups and downs with Tristan Thompson during her appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast. "I remember they were like, 'He's going to do this again, don't stay with him.' I don't know exactly what was said, but I just remember the disappointment in them."

She added, "I've always felt how much I've disappointed them by staying and doing that again."

Kardashian also recalled seeing Lamar Odom "doing his thing" with another woman at a motel.

"I saw in the window that [he] and this girl, they were either naked or she was in lingerie," she shared. "I knocked on the door [and] they answered it, for some reason. I just started going ballistic."