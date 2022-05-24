Victory! Khloé Kardashian Reacts To Family's Win In Dramatic Blac Chyna Lawsuit
Khloé Kardashian has spoken out for the first time about her family's legal victory against Blac Chyna.
During the Good American co-founder's Tuesday, May 24, appearance on the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast, she made her first comments since a judge ruled in the Kardashian family's favor in the defamation lawsuit lodged against them by Rob Kardashian's former fiancée.
While telling host Amanda Hirsch about the craziness of attending the 2022 Met Gala for the first time, The Kardashians star admitted the famous family was exhausted from their days in court. "It was just a crazy week, we were in trial for two weeks before and then this [the Met Gala]," she explained.
"What world am I living in? Who goes to trial anyway? A trial and the Met Gala? We are very versatile girls," Kardashian joked about their jam packed week.
Hirsch sarcastically noted the trial felt like it was a "dream," to which the former Kocktails With Khloé star added, "I think we all felt that way." The podcast host then asked Kardashian how she felt about their big legal win to which the reality star remained tight lipped — but offered a simple "Woohoo" in response.
As OK! previously reported, Chyna sued the Kardashian-Jenner crew for $100 million claiming they sabotaged her potential reality television career after she split from former fiancé while they were filming the second season of their short-lived reality show, Rob & Chyna.
During the podcast episode, the mother-of-one — who shares daughter True, 4, with ex Tristan Thompson — also opened up about the effect the NBA star's cheating scandals had on her self confidence.
"The past couple years, it's definitely taken a shift. I don't know if it has to do with maybe stuff between me and Tristan, I'm not sure if that maybe broke my confidence, and then everything else piled on, and then I just, it was hard to shake it off," she admitted.
"I don't know. But that's kind of the timeline, I think. But I'm trying to work on it," Kardashian revealed of her self worth. "I miss the old me, I miss even just like how I overthink everything now, and how before things used to be a lot more fun."