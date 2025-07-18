Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Ripped Abs in Sports Bra During Gym Workout: Photo

Kardashian has been outspoken about her weight-loss journey in the past, particularly how people's misconceptions of her body transformation flooded the media. On the Thursday, June 19, episode of her "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast, she revealed some of the specific comments that hurt her the most.

"I'm not myself. I’m not funny anymore. I’m not all the things that I still am at my core. I just aesthetically look a little different," she recalled, noting that some even called her a "traitor to the bigger community." Eventually, the TV star realized she's "never going to make everyone happy."

"But am I happy? Okay, cool," she concluded.