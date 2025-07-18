Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Ripped Abs in Sports Bra During Gym Workout: Photo
Khloé Kardashian is upping her fitness game.
The Kardashians star, 41, flaunted her toned physique in the middle of a gym workout on Thursday, July 17.
Kardashian rocked a tiny gray sports bra and leggings that hugged her curves. She stood in front of a treadmill as she snapped a mirror selfie, running a hand through her sweaty hair. Several of her workout essentials were positioned on the machine, including a massage gun, a pink mug and a bedazzled "Khloud" tumbler inspired by her protein popcorn company.
"Happy Morning! Gearing up for my & @fabletics two day shoot coming up," she wrote. "I love shooting for them!! The team makes these days so fun!"
Khloé Kardashian Is Gearing Up for an Athleisure Photoshoot
On July 15, Kardashian gave another sneak peek at her exercise routine in preparation for the photoshoot. She donned a white tank top with a sports bra visible underneath, along with leggings and white sneakers. The reality star propped a foot up on the StairMaster and flashed another selfie while expressing how she's "so excited" to work with Fabletics again.
The Good American co-founder is a VIP ambassador for the athleisure company and helped curate a By Khloé clothing line in April. She has done five different collections with the brand so far, the most recent featuring "booty-defining leggings."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Khloé Kardashian Details Her Weight Loss
Kardashian has been outspoken about her weight-loss journey in the past, particularly how people's misconceptions of her body transformation flooded the media. On the Thursday, June 19, episode of her "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast, she revealed some of the specific comments that hurt her the most.
"I'm not myself. I’m not funny anymore. I’m not all the things that I still am at my core. I just aesthetically look a little different," she recalled, noting that some even called her a "traitor to the bigger community." Eventually, the TV star realized she's "never going to make everyone happy."
"But am I happy? Okay, cool," she concluded.
The mom-of-two admitted she actually felt more confident when she was heavier.
"I never thought I was fat until I got on TV and everyone told me how fat I was," she spilled. "I didn’t know I was fat. What's interesting is, looking back, I’m like, wait, I actually wasn’t as fat as even I convinced myself that I was. But it was a different time, too. People were so thin during that time."