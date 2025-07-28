or
Khloé Kardashian Slammed for Editing New Photos After Promising She'd Stop: 'This Filtering Is Clearly Not Past Tense'

Photo of Khloé Kardashian
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian may have used filters in seemingly smoothed-over new photos.

July 28 2025, Published 4:13 p.m. ET

Khloé Kardashian seems to be reverting to her old ways.

Shortly after the reality star, 41, swore she was done with Photoshop, fans speculated she smoothed her face in photos from Sunday, July 27.

Image of Khloé Kardashian seemed to be filming a new season of 'The Kardashians.'
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian seemed to be filming a new season of 'The Kardashians.'

In the snaps, Kardashian stunned in a low-cut, tight red tank top that bared her cleavage. She accessorized with a diamond cross necklace and hoop earrings as she wore long brunette hair extensions in loose waves. Her longtime hairstylist Justine Marjan styled her tresses, while makeup artist Ash Holm painted her glowing complexion. The Good American co-founder tagged several other people who contributed to her glam, including extensionist Priscilla Valles, hair colorist Tracey Cunningham and airbrush artist Sunkissed by Jenni.

The last three photos in Kardashian's Instagram carousel were snapped from a camera projector, seemingly behind the scenes of an upcoming The Kardashians season.

Reactions to Khloé Kardashian's Alleged Photoshop Use

Image of Khloé Kardashian recently swore off using filters.
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian recently swore off using filters.

"❤️ sugar, sugar ❤️," she captioned the photo dump.

Several celebrity friends showed their support from the comments section, including Vanessa Bryant, Lisa Barlow, Whitney Simmons and James Charles.

"Hellllooooo gorgeous," Kardashian's best friend Khadijah Haqq commented.

"Beautiful. ♥️🥰," actress Alyssa Milano added.

MORE ON:
Khloe Kardashian

Image of Khloé Kardashian admitted to Photoshopping her photos in the past.
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian admitted to Photoshopping her photos in the past.

However, several fans were quick to point out Kardashian's alleged Photoshop use.

"Didn’t I just watch a video with you stating you filtered the s--- out of your photos before. You’re gorgeous but this filtering is clearly not past tense. C'mon," one person wrote.

Khloé Kardashian Confesses She Used Photoshop in the Past

Image of fans believe Khloé Kardashian Photoshopped new images.
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Fans believe Khloé Kardashian Photoshopped new images.

During the Thursday, July 17, episode of the "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast, the mom-of-two was candid about how she "got consumed" by the "filter lifestyle."

"A lot of people were photoshopping, or heavily photoshopping...we couldn't see ourselves without a filter," she explained. "There was a time that...I wouldn't dare post a photo without heavily photoshopping. I really had to reprogram my mind, like, we have to lay off the filters. This isn’t real, that’s not how I look, and I don’t want to look like that."

"When I look back at those photos, it's a cartoon character," she admitted. "It's humiliating that I thought that was even a version of myself. I feel bad that I thought I needed to look like that."

Now, she promises she does not use Photoshop, but still snaps "500 photos to get one [she] like[s]."

On July 21, fans continued to accuse Kardashian of altering her appearance online. Users flooded the comments of an Instagram post picturing her and her son, Tatum, 3.

"What happened to the NO MORE FILTERS? Guess it was good click bait for a magazine?" one person commented.

"In her head she must have rationalized that filters are not the same as FaceTune/Photoshop. Because otherwise WTH was the point of that lie?" another person wrote on Reddit.

