Khloé Kardashian Slammed for Editing New Photos After Promising She'd Stop: 'This Filtering Is Clearly Not Past Tense'

During the Thursday, July 17, episode of the "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast, the mom-of-two was candid about how she "got consumed" by the "filter lifestyle."

"A lot of people were photoshopping, or heavily photoshopping...we couldn't see ourselves without a filter," she explained. "There was a time that...I wouldn't dare post a photo without heavily photoshopping. I really had to reprogram my mind, like, we have to lay off the filters. This isn’t real, that’s not how I look, and I don’t want to look like that."

"When I look back at those photos, it's a cartoon character," she admitted. "It's humiliating that I thought that was even a version of myself. I feel bad that I thought I needed to look like that."