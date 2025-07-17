or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Khloe Kardashian
OK LogoNEWS

'Delusional' Khloé Kardashian Called Out for Claiming She Doesn't Use Photoshop Anymore: 'Why Are You Still Lying?'

khloe kardashian photoshop lie
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian faced backlash after claiming she no longer uses Photoshop.

By:

July 17 2025, Published 7:20 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Khloé Kardashian is facing backlash over her latest claims about ditching Photoshop.

On Wednesday, July 16, the reality star hit back at a fan accusing her of “Photoshopping every picture” she posts on social media. Though she confessed to tuning up pictures in the past, she insisted those days are behind her.

Article continues below advertisement

“I think there was a time we were all consumed by this filter lifestyle and we couldn’t see ourselves without a filter,” she said in an episode of her "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast. “I mean, there’s definitely days where it’s like, ‘Ugh, I need a filter, I don’t feel good about myself,’ but, I’m on video.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Khloé Kardashian said she doesn’t use Photoshop anymore.
Source: MEGA

Khloé Kardashian said she doesn’t use Photoshop anymore.

Article continues below advertisement

She added, “And I do like myself better on video than stills. I don’t think I’m the most photogenic but I’ll take 500 photos to get the one that I like. That’s OK, I’m allowed to do that.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kardashian admitted that looking back at some of her old retouched pictures makes her cringe, as she looked like a "cartoon character."

“It’s humiliating that I even thought that was a version of myself,” she confessed. “I really had to reprogram my mind, like, we have to lay off the filters. This isn’t real, that’s not how I look, and I don’t want to look like that,” she said. “But currently now, no.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Fans are still calling out the star for using filters.
Source: MEGA

Fans are still calling out the star for using filters.

Article continues below advertisement

Still, fans aren't buying it.

“This d--- video has a filter. What are we even talking about?” one person wrote, calling her out on the very podcast clip where she made the claim.

Why are you still lying, Khloé? It’s okay, we know you still do. 😂😂😂,” another added.

A third snarked, “And by past, she means yesterday.. 🙄.”

“Sitting up there just delusional with a filter on the video chileeeeee smh,” a fourth ranted.

MORE ON:
Khloe Kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Photoshop controversies are nothing new for the Good American co-founder.

In April, fans spotted major differences between behind-the-scenes footage and the final promo photo for The Kardashians Season 6.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The reality star admitted to using heavy filters in the past.
Source: MEGA

The reality star admitted to using heavy filters in the past.

Article continues below advertisement

The episode showed Kardashian in London for various shoots, including one for her podcast, "Khloé in Wonder Land," but a Reddit user quickly pointed out how edited the final image looked.

"Khloé is beautiful but she doesn’t look like this at all. It breaks my heart for her, because she doesn’t need to do all this editing,” they wrote.

Article continues below advertisement
image of People previously pointed out her filtered video and edited promo pics.
Source: MEGA

People previously pointed out her filtered video and edited promo pics.

Article continues below advertisement

That same month, she shared a sweet Easter snap with her kids — True and Tatum — but fans noticed some photo tweaks.

“Please please please stop putting filters on children’s faces… be proud of how they look naturally….. this is heartbreaking 💔,” one follower pleaded.

Another doubled down, writing, “teaches your child that your own beauty isn’t good enough.”

A third slammed her, stating: “Just because you @khloekardashian don’t have self-confidence, you don’t have to clap your daughter with filters every time.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.