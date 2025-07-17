'Delusional' Khloé Kardashian Called Out for Claiming She Doesn't Use Photoshop Anymore: 'Why Are You Still Lying?'

Kardashian admitted that looking back at some of her old retouched pictures makes her cringe, as she looked like a "cartoon character."

“It’s humiliating that I even thought that was a version of myself,” she confessed. “I really had to reprogram my mind, like, we have to lay off the filters. This isn’t real, that’s not how I look, and I don’t want to look like that,” she said. “But currently now, no.”