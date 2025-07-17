'Delusional' Khloé Kardashian Called Out for Claiming She Doesn't Use Photoshop Anymore: 'Why Are You Still Lying?'
Khloé Kardashian is facing backlash over her latest claims about ditching Photoshop.
On Wednesday, July 16, the reality star hit back at a fan accusing her of “Photoshopping every picture” she posts on social media. Though she confessed to tuning up pictures in the past, she insisted those days are behind her.
“I think there was a time we were all consumed by this filter lifestyle and we couldn’t see ourselves without a filter,” she said in an episode of her "Khloé in Wonder Land" podcast. “I mean, there’s definitely days where it’s like, ‘Ugh, I need a filter, I don’t feel good about myself,’ but, I’m on video.”
She added, “And I do like myself better on video than stills. I don’t think I’m the most photogenic but I’ll take 500 photos to get the one that I like. That’s OK, I’m allowed to do that.”
Kardashian admitted that looking back at some of her old retouched pictures makes her cringe, as she looked like a "cartoon character."
“It’s humiliating that I even thought that was a version of myself,” she confessed. “I really had to reprogram my mind, like, we have to lay off the filters. This isn’t real, that’s not how I look, and I don’t want to look like that,” she said. “But currently now, no.”
Still, fans aren't buying it.
“This d--- video has a filter. What are we even talking about?” one person wrote, calling her out on the very podcast clip where she made the claim.
“Why are you still lying, Khloé? It’s okay, we know you still do. 😂😂😂,” another added.
A third snarked, “And by past, she means yesterday.. 🙄.”
“Sitting up there just delusional with a filter on the video chileeeeee smh,” a fourth ranted.
Photoshop controversies are nothing new for the Good American co-founder.
In April, fans spotted major differences between behind-the-scenes footage and the final promo photo for The Kardashians Season 6.
The episode showed Kardashian in London for various shoots, including one for her podcast, "Khloé in Wonder Land," but a Reddit user quickly pointed out how edited the final image looked.
"Khloé is beautiful but she doesn’t look like this at all. It breaks my heart for her, because she doesn’t need to do all this editing,” they wrote.
That same month, she shared a sweet Easter snap with her kids — True and Tatum — but fans noticed some photo tweaks.
“Please please please stop putting filters on children’s faces… be proud of how they look naturally….. this is heartbreaking 💔,” one follower pleaded.
Another doubled down, writing, “teaches your child that your own beauty isn’t good enough.”
A third slammed her, stating: “Just because you @khloekardashian don’t have self-confidence, you don’t have to clap your daughter with filters every time.”