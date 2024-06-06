OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Kim Kardashian
OK LogoREALITY TV

Kim Kardashian Explains Why She's 'Never' Been to Therapy Despite Her Chaotic Life

kim kardashian never been therapy chaotic life
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 6 2024, Published 10:31 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kim Kardashian is more than grateful that the women in her life keep her sane.

On the Thursday, June 6, episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, the reality star thanked her close friends and family for coming out to mark her 43rd birthday, which took place in October 2023.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian therapy
Source: mega

Kim Kardashian gushed over her best friends on the latest episode of 'The Kardashians.'

"I just want to celebrate with my girls, and I think all of us just need that sometimes," the mom-of-four said at the dinner, where stars like Ivanka Trump and Kimora Lee Simmons were in attendance.

In a confessional scene, Kardashian gave a special shout-out to the gal pals she's had since before she became famous: Simone Harouche, Ashley Kassan, Lindsay May, Sarah Meyer Michaelson, Zoe Winkler Reinis and Allison Statter.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian therapy
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

The mom-of-four believes her friendships are what keep her sane.

Article continues below advertisement

"[They are] officially the 'lifers' that I talk about. My friend circle, I always say I hit the jackpot in the friends department," the SKIMS founder gushed of her closest confidantes. "Spending my 43rd birthday with all the girls that inspire me and motivate me is just really special."

"This week, in particular, has been complete chaos, but honestly, I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for my friends, like I have the best friends and they're super supportive," Kardashian raved. "I think that's probably why I've never seen a therapist, is because I have the best friends in the entire world, and they mean everything to me."

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian therapy
Source: @kimkardashian/instagram

Kardashian is still friends with the ladies she met before she became famous.

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian
Article continues below advertisement

Her confession didn't go over well with some social media users.

"This idea that supportive friends are substitutes for therapy should end. This is a harmful narrative and not reality," one individual tweeted. "Your friends should not be your therapists and vice versa. What she’s saying is very harmful."

"This explains why her relationships turn out the way they do," claimed another, while a third wrote, "This is such a weird and damaging take."

Article continues below advertisement
khloe kardashian dating
Source: mega

Kardashian co-parents her four kids with ex-husband Kanye West.

Article continues below advertisement

The "complete chaos" Kardashian may have been referring to in her confessional could have been in relation to her life as a single mom to her four kids, as elsewhere in the episode, she touched on her parenting struggles.

"I almost feel like my kids have this radar where they know that I’m doing something really important. I thought I was going to end up on an episode of Snapped yesterday," she spilled of the situation.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

“I don’t know why I have a hard time just saying, 'No is no.' I think I also don’t want to deal with the whining and the tears of not getting their way,” Kardashian admitted. "They know when to con me and when to start with the tears so I’m like, ‘Stop, stop, sure, take an iPad, just stop!’"

The bombshell, who co-parents with ex-husband Kanye West, said she had previously taken away daughter North West's cell phone but ended up giving it back to her just one day later.

"I know I have to get it together," the makeup mogul shared. "I'm such a pushover."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.