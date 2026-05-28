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Tristan Thompson Reveals He Still Has '2 Embryos' With Ex Khloé Kardashian: 'If I Do Have More Kids, They'll Come From You'

Photo of Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian
Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube

Tristan Thompson is not open to having more kids unless they are with Khloé Kardashian.

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May 28 2026, Updated 2:50 p.m. ET

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Tristan Thompson uncovered a shocking truth about his relationship with Khloé Kardashian as they reunited on her podcast.

During the Thursday, May 28, episode of “Khloé in Wonder Land,” the basketball star, 35, revealed he and his ex still have embryos stowed away.

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Tristan Thompson Doesn't Want More Baby Mamas

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Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube

Tristan Thompson guest-starred on ex Khloé Kardashian's podcast.

Kardashian, 41, asked Thompson if he wants more kids in the future, to which he replied, “I think I signed off for two embryos. So, I mean, if I do have more kids, it'd be coming from you. I already have enough baby moms. I don't want no more.”

Thompson shares Prince, 9, with Jordan Craig; Theo, 4, with Maralee Nichols; and True, 8, and Tatum, 3, with Kardashian.

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The Athlete Got a Vasectomy

Image of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share two kids.
Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share two kids.

The reality star called her ex “smart” as he maintained he has “more than enough” baby mamas.

“And who helped you fix that decision? That was me,” the Good American co-founder quipped about her ex-lover getting a vasectomy. “Tristan may have had a little ultimatum from me.”

“What? Getting neutered?” Thompson asked. “Sometimes you gotta lay them nuts on the table.”

He was initially “stubborn” and opposed to the idea before Kardashian convinced him.

“Sometimes you have to get forced into the right decision,” he maintained.

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Image of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are amicable and co-parent their children.
Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are amicable and co-parent their children.

The mom-of-two revealed Thompson “signed” over the embryos to her, so she “legally own[s] them.”

“No more kids, unless it's coming from Khloé's embryos,” he confirmed.

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Are Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian on Good Terms Today?

Image of Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian more than once.
Source: Khloé Kardashian/YouTube

Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian more than once.

Thompson and Kardashian last split in December 2021 after it was revealed he fathered a child with another woman while they were still together. However, the exes maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship for the sake of their children.

“You know, I think that's what's the most beautiful thing about this podcast that we're doing is that we're showing people that co-parenting can work…” the NBA alum said on Thursday’s podcast episode. “Other people or maybe themselves, whoever, their old or ex-significant other, there's no sign of respect. I think it starts with respect. I think the fact that we both respect each other, that's the pillar, right? You can't have a good co-parenting relationship if you don't respect the other person.”

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Image of Tristan Thompson fathered a child with another woman while still dating Khloé Kardashian.
Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram

Tristan Thompson fathered a child with another woman while still dating Khloé Kardashian.

Elsewhere in the podcast, the duo unexpectedly brought up intimacy with one another.

“If there's a bunker, and you only can bring X amount of people in, would you bring me in there?” Thompson asked, while Kardashian replied, “Yeah. But what does that have to — I'm not having s-- with you.”

“Who said anything about s--? Just making sure,” the 35-year-old asserted.

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