Khloé Kardashian's Ex Assistant Files Lawsuit Claiming She Violated California Labor Laws
A household assistant who worked for Khloé Kardashian from January 2019 to November 2022 slapped the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star with a lawsuit on the grounds that his rights had allegedly been repeatedly violated while under her employment.
Matthew Manhard is asking for monetary compensation after accusing Kardashian of failing to pay him overtime for his grueling 12-hour shifts and keeping him so busy that he was regularly unable to take his legally required breaks.
The filing also noted that Manhard was abruptly fired by the mother-of-two — who shares 4-year-old True and a baby boy who she welcomed via surrogate last July with ex Tristan Thompson — after he suffered a knee injury that required him to take time off of work.
However, Kardashian's lawyers slammed the lawsuit, arguing that Manhard's claims are entirely unfounded.
"It’s unfortunate to learn that a former employee would choose to go this route," her legal rep said in a statement released on Wednesday, February 22. "Matthew was properly classified and compensated for his role."
"Toward the end of his employment, he was on a leave of absence for an extended period of time and the role eventually needed to be replaced," the rep continued. "We will not tolerate false accusations and will prove that this is a frivolous lawsuit."
This new legal drama isn't the only source of rumors the 38-year-old has been forced to address lately. This comes two weeks after Kardashian took to social media to reflect on being at "peace" despite talk swirling that she'd given her cheating ex another chance.
"A woman that found peace instead of revenge can never be bothered," the Friday, February 3, post read.
Kardashian later confirmed via Twitter that she was, in fact, still single, and that she was not involved with the embattled NBA star.
"Who has time for a man lol I have a 6 month old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it," she joked earlier this month. "No but for real…. No man right now…. He’s in my prayers too ha!"
TMZ was first to report the lawsuit against Kardashian.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!