Khloé Kardashian's Ex Assistant Files Lawsuit Claiming She Violated California Labor Laws

A household assistant who worked for Khloé Kardashian from January 2019 to November 2022 slapped the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star with a lawsuit on the grounds that his rights had allegedly been repeatedly violated while under her employment.

Matthew Manhard is asking for monetary compensation after accusing Kardashian of failing to pay him overtime for his grueling 12-hour shifts and keeping him so busy that he was regularly unable to take his legally required breaks.