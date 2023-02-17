Tristan Thompson Put On Blast For Praising Son Prince While Snubbing Child With Maralee Nichols: 'So You Claim This One?'
A doting dad? Tristan Thompson is in the hot seat for his parental decisions after choosing to keep his son with Maralee Nichols at a distance while showing his other children some public love.
The NBA star posted adorable father-son photos with Prince, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig, to Instagram on Wednesday, February 15, showing the two beaming as the 6-year-old held red roses in his hand. Thompson knelt down so he could embrace his son for the snaps, with the two showing off their pearly whites and matching smiles.
"A Young King in the making, My Prince," Thompson captioned the adorable photos.
Though Thompson's love for Prince is undeniable, and vice versa, social media users took to the comments section to slam the womanizer for abandoning his son with Nichols, Theo. As OK! reported, Tristan and the Instagram model conceived their baby boy in March 2021 while he was still dating Khloé Kardashian.
Once news broke in December 2021 that Thompson stepped out on the reality star — which he had done multiple times throughout their relationship — Kardashian dumped her baby daddy. However, the exes, who share daughter True, 4, secretly conceived their own child via surrogate in November 2021.
"What about your other prince?" one Instagram user questioned in Thompson's comments section, while another wrote: "You can't be a king if you don't raise your seed regardless of your mistakes. Therefore, he can not be a prince with no king as his father. Your choices make a difference."
A third questioned why his son with Nichols — who was born in December 2021 — wasn't deserving of love, pointing out that while he only wanted to "use" Theo's mom, their offspring is deserving of attention.
"Who will teach him how to treat a woman? Not you. That’s pretty sad," one upset follower penned.
Just days before gushing over his and Craig's son, Thompson posted snaps with True — who was rocking his Chicago Bulls jersey.
Kardashian's ex also took the heat for that upload, as one pointed out in the comments: "If only you were a father to all your children not just the 'selected' ones."
Months after Kardashian and Thompson broke up, it was revealed that they secretly conceived another baby, welcoming their son in August 2022.