Tristan Thompson Put On Blast For Praising Son Prince While Snubbing Child With Maralee Nichols: 'So You Claim This One?'

A doting dad? Tristan Thompson is in the hot seat for his parental decisions after choosing to keep his son with Maralee Nichols at a distance while showing his other children some public love.

The NBA star posted adorable father-son photos with Prince, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig, to Instagram on Wednesday, February 15, showing the two beaming as the 6-year-old held red roses in his hand. Thompson knelt down so he could embrace his son for the snaps, with the two showing off their pearly whites and matching smiles.