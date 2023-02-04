Khloé Kardashian Declares She Has 'Faith' & 'Peace' As Rumors Swirl She's Back With Cheating Ex Tristan Thompson

Is Khloé Kardashian sending a message to the trolls? As rumors swirl over her and ex Tristan Thompson's possible reunion, the reality star made a cryptic post to insist she's happy in life despite what haters may think.

"The most beautiful soul you will ever find is one who has experienced loss but continues to have faith, and one who has experienced failure but continues to pursue their dreams," the first quote read, which she posted via her Instagram Story on Thursday, February 2.