Khloé Kardashian Declares She Has 'Faith' & 'Peace' As Rumors Swirl She's Back With Cheating Ex Tristan Thompson
Is Khloé Kardashian sending a message to the trolls? As rumors swirl over her and ex Tristan Thompson's possible reunion, the reality star made a cryptic post to insist she's happy in life despite what haters may think.
"The most beautiful soul you will ever find is one who has experienced loss but continues to have faith, and one who has experienced failure but continues to pursue their dreams," the first quote read, which she posted via her Instagram Story on Thursday, February 2.
Hours later, another post said she isn't trying to get back at those who have wronged her. "A woman that found peace instead of revenge can never be bothered," the Friday, February 3, post stated.
While she didn't explicitly mention anyone by name, fans know all too well Thompson, 31, betrayed the Good American founder, 38, several times.
The pair — who share a 5-month-old son and daughter True, 4 — have been on and off since getting together in 2016. Their first split occurred in early 2019 after the NBA player was caught kissing another woman while Kardashian was pregnant, though they got back together at some point in 2020.
They parted ways again in June 2021, and months later, things exploded, as it was revealed they secretly reconciled and decided to have a second child via surrogacy — however, in December 2021, Thompson confessed he was unfaithful and fathered a baby boy with a woman named Maralee Nichols.
- 'This Is Alarming': Fans Blast Khloé Kardashian For 'Sickening' Photo Editing Of 4-Year-Old Daughter True
- Tristan Thompson Picks Up Mansion Located Just 2 Miles From Ex Khloé Kardashian As Fans Worry Over Potential Reconciliation
- Khloé Kardashian Gives Glimpse At Abs & Workout After Mourning Tristan Thompson's Mom
"Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you," the basketball star apologized on social media. "I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."
The pair split once more, but Kardashian has allowed him to be present for their kids — however, last month, fans guessed they may be back together romantically, as the Strong Looks Better Naked author has been by his side nonstop after his mother's sudden death.
She also accompanied Thompson when he brought his younger brother to a doctor's appointment at the end of January, and as OK! previously reported, her infamous ex added fuel to the fire by purchasing a home located just two miles from Kardashian.