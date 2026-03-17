Kid Rock Fires Back at Conan O'Brien's Oscars Joke: 'Not a Very Good One'

Article continues below advertisement

Kid Rock is firing back after Conan O'Brien took a swipe at him during the 2026 Oscars. The moment went down during O’Brien’s March 15 monologue, where he poked fun at the rocker’s involvement in an alternative halftime show tied to a boycott of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX performance.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ABC Kid Rock reacted to Conan O’Brien’s Oscars joke.

Article continues below advertisement

“I should warn you, tonight could get political, OK?” O’Brien, 62, said onstage. “If that makes you uncomfortable, there’s an alternate Oscars being hosted by Kid Rock. It’s at the Dave and Busters down the street, [and there are a] lot of tickets for that.” Not surprisingly, Kid Rock didn’t stay quiet for long, as the following day, on March 16, he took to X to share his reaction, writing, “I love a good joke, even when I am the b--- of it; unfortunately, this was not a very good one.”

Article continues below advertisement

Conan O’Brien: “I should warn you, tonight could get political. And if that makes you uncomfortable, there’s an alternate #Oscars hosted by Kid Rock at the Dave & Busters down the street” pic.twitter.com/AkunRe5wd7 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) March 15, 2026 Source: @DEADLINE/X

Article continues below advertisement

Still, the musician didn’t miss a beat when it came to turning the moment into promotion, as he quickly pivoted to hype up his upcoming tour, which kicks off May 1 in Dallas. “Either way, if you want to see a REAL good show this spring / summer that celebrates America and 250 years of Freedom – make sure you buy your tickets from (ugh) Ticketmaster for my Freedom 250 tour – The Road To Nashville,” he continued. “There is a reason for this, TRUST ME!”

Article continues below advertisement

I love a good joke, even when I am the butt of it, unfortunately this was not a very good one.



Either way, if you want to see a REAL good show this spring / summer that celebrates America and 250 years of Freedom - make sure you buy your tickets from (ugh) Ticketmaster for my… https://t.co/krNt2iJnHP — KidRock (@KidRock) March 16, 2026 Source: @KidRock/X

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ABC Kid Rock said he didn't think the joke was good.

Article continues below advertisement

The drama comes as Kid Rock has already been dealing with backlash of his own. As OK! previously reported, the 55-year-old performed at an alternative halftime event hosted by Turning Point USA, which was promoted as a counter to the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, airing the same night as Bad Bunny’s highly anticipated performance on February 8.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

During his set, Kid Rock hit the stage in a fur vest and his signature black hat, performing his 1999 track “Bawitdaba.” But instead of applause, the performance quickly sparked criticism online. Clips circulating on social media led some viewers to accuse the singer of lip-synching, triggering a flood of harsh reactions.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kid Rock was accused of lip-synching during his alternative halftime show.

Article continues below advertisement

“Why does the venue look so small 🤣🤣,” one viewer commented, while another wrote, “This is so f------ sad.” Another critic didn’t hold back, adding, “Worst lip syncing ever.”

Article continues below advertisement

“Embarrassing. How pathetic to lip sync a rap and then not even be able to keep up to mouth the words,” a third person blasted.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Charlie Kirk/YouTube Kid Rock promoted his tour after responding to Conan O'Brien's joke.