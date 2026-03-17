Kid Rock Fires Back at Conan O'Brien's Oscars Joke: 'Not a Very Good One'
March 17 2026, Published 10:31 a.m. ET
Kid Rock is firing back after Conan O'Brien took a swipe at him during the 2026 Oscars.
The moment went down during O’Brien’s March 15 monologue, where he poked fun at the rocker’s involvement in an alternative halftime show tied to a boycott of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX performance.
“I should warn you, tonight could get political, OK?” O’Brien, 62, said onstage. “If that makes you uncomfortable, there’s an alternate Oscars being hosted by Kid Rock. It’s at the Dave and Busters down the street, [and there are a] lot of tickets for that.”
Not surprisingly, Kid Rock didn’t stay quiet for long, as the following day, on March 16, he took to X to share his reaction, writing, “I love a good joke, even when I am the b--- of it; unfortunately, this was not a very good one.”
Still, the musician didn’t miss a beat when it came to turning the moment into promotion, as he quickly pivoted to hype up his upcoming tour, which kicks off May 1 in Dallas.
“Either way, if you want to see a REAL good show this spring / summer that celebrates America and 250 years of Freedom – make sure you buy your tickets from (ugh) Ticketmaster for my Freedom 250 tour – The Road To Nashville,” he continued. “There is a reason for this, TRUST ME!”
The drama comes as Kid Rock has already been dealing with backlash of his own.
As OK! previously reported, the 55-year-old performed at an alternative halftime event hosted by Turning Point USA, which was promoted as a counter to the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, airing the same night as Bad Bunny’s highly anticipated performance on February 8.
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During his set, Kid Rock hit the stage in a fur vest and his signature black hat, performing his 1999 track “Bawitdaba.”
But instead of applause, the performance quickly sparked criticism online. Clips circulating on social media led some viewers to accuse the singer of lip-synching, triggering a flood of harsh reactions.
“Why does the venue look so small 🤣🤣,” one viewer commented, while another wrote, “This is so f------ sad.”
Another critic didn’t hold back, adding, “Worst lip syncing ever.”
“Embarrassing. How pathetic to lip sync a rap and then not even be able to keep up to mouth the words,” a third person blasted.
A fourth joked, “Bros gonna dislocate a knee.”
“Yet he sings about raping children lol,” a fifth commenter added.
Turning Point USA — the organization founded by Charlie Kirk — first announced plans back in October 2025 to host the alternative show on the same night as the NFL’s biggest event.