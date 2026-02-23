Kid Rock Responds to Lip-Syncing Accusations From Halftime Show

Article continues below advertisement

Kid Rock addressed accusations of lip-syncing during his performance at the Turning Point USA halftime show, which he confirmed was pre-taped. During a February 9 appearance on Fox News, the rapper faced speculation regarding the authenticity of his act, particularly after viewers noted he seemed out of sync while performing "Bawitdaba."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Fox News Kid Rock addressed lip-syncing claims after his halftime show.

Article continues below advertisement

In his conversation with Laura Ingraham, Kid Rock clarified that the issue stemmed from syncing difficulties. "It would have been super easy to sync it up if [the vocals were] pre-recorded," he explained. He commended the production crew for their hard work, stating, "It was very difficult for them."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Fox News The singer confirmed the performance was pre-taped.

Article continues below advertisement

The Turning Point USA event garnered approximately 6 million viewers during its initial livestream. The archived YouTube video has since surpassed 21 million views. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny's halftime performance, which aired on the same night, has attracted over 55 million views, raising questions about audience preferences.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Turning Point USA/YouTube The event drew millions of viewers online.

Article continues below advertisement

When asked about Bad Bunny's performance, Kid Rock humorously remarked on the language barrier, saying, "Like most people, I didn't understand any of it." He acknowledged the elaborate production, noting the many dancers involved. However, he expressed his disinterest in Bad Bunny's music, describing it as "not [his] cup of tea."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Turning Point USA/YouTube Kid Rock blamed syncing issues for the confusion.

Article continues below advertisement

Kid Rock did not blame Bad Bunny for performing at the Super Bowl. Instead, he criticized the NFL for the choice of the Puerto Rican star as the headliner. "I fault the NFL for putting him in that position and Turning Point for having to come out and have an alternative for people to watch," he stated.