'Trailer Trash': Kid Rock Ridiculed for Claiming America's Low Birth Rate Is Linked to 'Ugly A--' Liberal Women

Kid Rock's words spurred a heated discussion surrounding the intersection of gender, politics and birth rates.

Critics of the "Pictures" singer called him out on social media for pushing harmful stereotypes and dismissing the complexity of social issues affecting birth rates in the United States.

One person took to X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a clip of the rapper's appearance on Fox News and wrote: "Kid Who? We’re out here listening to Pulitzer winners and Chart toppers like Kendrick Lamar, while Kid Rock’s dropping drunk uncle takes on fertility rates. If your politics depend on who’s 'hot,' you’re not making arguments, you’re auditioning for irrelevance."

Another X user commented: "That’s rich coming from a guy who looks like a piece of trailer trash doing an impression of Dr. Phil after waking up in a Motel 6 after a bender and decided to go on Fox News to announce he’s giving away free samples of chlamydia."

A third person joked: "I don't believe he wants us to discuss the appearances and other aspects of liberal and MAGA men and women at rallies."