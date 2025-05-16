'Trailer Trash': Kid Rock Ridiculed for Claiming America's Low Birth Rate Is Linked to 'Ugly A--' Liberal Women
Country rock and rap artist Kid Rock recently claimed that America’s declining birth rate is directly tied to the presence of “ugly a--, broke, crazy, deranged, liberal women.”
The 54-year-old musician's sexist remarks were made during a Thursday interview on Fox News with host Jesse Watters, where he shared his unfiltered take on the socio-cultural landscape in America.
The conversation began when Watters aired a video clip of a group of liberal protesters, prompting him to ask Kid Rock if he encounters people with “blue hair” or “armpit hair” during his concerts.
“Listen, I was just watching your clips, and you know, we have this low birth rate in America, and it all made sense,” Kid Rock said. “It just hit me right now because who’s gonna sleep with these ugly a--, broke, crazy, deranged, TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome) liberal women?”
"You look at these rallies, it's like a bunch of women that no guy wants to sleep with and a bunch of dudes that want to sleep with each other," he continued.
Kid Rock's words spurred a heated discussion surrounding the intersection of gender, politics and birth rates.
Critics of the "Pictures" singer called him out on social media for pushing harmful stereotypes and dismissing the complexity of social issues affecting birth rates in the United States.
One person took to X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a clip of the rapper's appearance on Fox News and wrote: "Kid Who? We’re out here listening to Pulitzer winners and Chart toppers like Kendrick Lamar, while Kid Rock’s dropping drunk uncle takes on fertility rates. If your politics depend on who’s 'hot,' you’re not making arguments, you’re auditioning for irrelevance."
Another X user commented: "That’s rich coming from a guy who looks like a piece of trailer trash doing an impression of Dr. Phil after waking up in a Motel 6 after a bender and decided to go on Fox News to announce he’s giving away free samples of chlamydia."
A third person joked: "I don't believe he wants us to discuss the appearances and other aspects of liberal and MAGA men and women at rallies."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The singer’s comments come amid ongoing discussions surrounding the declining birth rates in the United States.
According to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the birth rate in the U.S. hit a record low in 2020, continuing a downward trend from previous years.
Sociologists and public health officials have cited various factors for this trend, including economic uncertainty, increased access to education, and challenges related to childcare, rather than attributing it simply to social and political identities.
Later during the Fox News interview, Watters turned the focus to former FBI director James Comey, addressing his since-deleted post that some interpreted as a veiled threat against former President Donald Trump.
Kid Rock's critique of Comey was equally fiery. “The head of the FBI, [and] he doesn’t know what 86 somebody means? I mean, this guy was either drunk or he’s clearly got TDS at the highest levels because Trump handed his a-- to him," he stated.