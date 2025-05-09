Donald Trump's Top Aide Attacks MSNBC Host for Calling Out President's 'Mental Illness'

On The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell, the host speculated about Trump's cognitive abilities, suggesting that the president's baffling comments about not knowing if it was his job to uphold the Constitution might signal "mental illness, or it could be a sign of early-stage dementia in a 78-year-old man." "In Donald Trump’s case, stupidity is the most innocent explanation for his ‘I don’t know,’" O’Donnell told his audience.

"Every high school student in America is supposed to know the answer to that question, which is one word: ‘Yes.’ But Donald Trump’s answer was ‘I don’t know’—which could be a sign of mental illness or could be a sign of early-stage dementia," he continued.