Donald Trump's Top Aide Attacks MSNBC Host for Calling Out President's 'Mental Illness'
A senior aide to President Donald Trump erupted in outrage over comments made by MSNBC host Lawrence O'Donnell regarding the president's mental health.
On The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell, the host speculated about Trump's cognitive abilities, suggesting that the president's baffling comments about not knowing if it was his job to uphold the Constitution might signal "mental illness, or it could be a sign of early-stage dementia in a 78-year-old man." "In Donald Trump’s case, stupidity is the most innocent explanation for his ‘I don’t know,’" O’Donnell told his audience.
"Every high school student in America is supposed to know the answer to that question, which is one word: ‘Yes.’ But Donald Trump’s answer was ‘I don’t know’—which could be a sign of mental illness or could be a sign of early-stage dementia," he continued.
White House Communications Director Steven Cheung attacked O’Donnell in a statement, accusing the anchor of "clearly suffering from a debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his brain." "President Trump aced his cognitive test, meanwhile Joe Biden’s handlers refused to allow him to take one out of fear of what was apparent to the entire world — his mind was severely in decline and lacked the intelligence to lead the country," Cheung claimed. "People like Lawrence are complicit in the coverup to hide Biden’s condition, and he knows he’ll have to live the rest of his life reconciling the fact he helped deceive the American people."
O'Donnell doubled down on his allegations, citing "The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump," a publication featuring insights from 37 psychiatrists during the president's first term, warning that Trump's cognitive faculties would “only go in one direction” as he aged. In stark contrast, a medical report released by the White House in April claimed the commander-in-chief was in "excellent health" and showed "no abnormalities" in neurological and cognitive tests. Meanwhile, Trump was quick to boast about acing his cognitive test, but when pressed, he seemed unable to recall any of the exam questions.
Cheung’s repetitive accusations of "Trump Derangement Syndrome" have become notable.
In an explosive outburst, he even referred to Daily Beast Chief Content Officer Joanna Coles as a "piece of s---" afflicted with TDS. Coles didn't hold back in her response on "The Daily Beast Podcast," stating, "I wanna recommend, as my medical diagnosis for Steven Cheung, that he buy a thesaurus. Get a little more creative."
The Trump aide has gone on to claim many critics of having TDS, targeting well-known figures like journalist Bob Woodward, former Biden Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and author Michael Wolff.