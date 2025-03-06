Kidnapping Survivor Elizabeth Smart Says She's 'Grateful' She Was Taken By a Stranger Instead of a Parent or Family Member

In an interview on NewsNation with guest host Brian Entin, Smart was asked for her initial thoughts on Khan's story.

"The truth is, we don’t know what he went through. And as a survivor myself, I can say, like, I’m grateful that I was kidnapped by a stranger," Smart told Entin. "I’m grateful that I was raped and abused by a stranger, because I can’t imagine how deep that betrayal would feel if it was by a parent or a family member, someone who’s supposed to love me and protect me and kind of be that shield for me in the world... we cannot give up on any missing person."

Smart also stressed, "We can’t judge what he’s been through or brush it off as not being that bad just because it was his (alleged) mother who kidnapped him."