Fired 'GMA3' Host Amy Robach Sidelined as She's Forced to Host NewsNation Show Alongside Other Anchors: Report

The original concept of the series was "a weekly talk/sit-down with different newsmakers and human interest stories around the world" with Robach. However, NewsNation insiders claimed some company people were not thrilled by the idea of the headline-making anchor coming on board.

"First Chris Stirewalt then Chris Cuomo, and now Amy! It doesn't do our reputation any good," the source claimed of their newest prospects. "It makes it look like we are a dump for people who can't get a bigger and better job elsewhere. There is no doubt that Amy is talented, but the general feeling in the building is that she has too much baggage and the company should be going after talent who have not been fired from other networks."