Fired 'GMA3' Host Amy Robach Sidelined as She's Forced to Host NewsNation Show Alongside Other Anchors: Report
Amy Robach's big comeback may not be going in the right direction.
According to a new report, the fired GMA3 host's name was dropped from her solo NewsNation project — formerly known as Robach & Co. — and will now be a panel show with other anchors tentatively titled On The Record.
Robach, 50, will reportedly act as the primary anchor on the news program set to use cutting-edge technology and "innovative storytelling techniques." According to the source, the network wanted "less individualization" in their programming.
As OK! previously reported, the journalist — who was fired from the ABC daytime show after her office romance with co-anchor T.J. Holmes was exposed — has reportedly been in talks with the cable news network since the summer to start a new chapter of her career with a solo show.
The original concept of the series was "a weekly talk/sit-down with different newsmakers and human interest stories around the world" with Robach. However, NewsNation insiders claimed some company people were not thrilled by the idea of the headline-making anchor coming on board.
"First Chris Stirewalt then Chris Cuomo, and now Amy! It doesn't do our reputation any good," the source claimed of their newest prospects. "It makes it look like we are a dump for people who can't get a bigger and better job elsewhere. There is no doubt that Amy is talented, but the general feeling in the building is that she has too much baggage and the company should be going after talent who have not been fired from other networks."
As for Robach's relationship with her fellow television star, 46, things are going well in the aftermath of their public scandal. "They're in a good place. They're moving on from all the negative around the affair and looking toward the future together," an insider revealed. "Now, the plan is they want to move in together and get engaged."
Robach and Holmes were both in the process of exiting marriages when their love affair was broadcast to the world late last year. The ex-Good Morning America contributor was in the middle of her divorce from Andrew Shue, while the University of Arkansas alum filed for divorce from Marilee Fiebig in December 2022.
Daily Mail was the first to report about Robach's name being taken off the NewsNation show.