Florida Deputy Foils Kidnapping Attempt After Man Speeds Away In Truck With Two Young Children — Watch The Video

The footage begins with the officer desperately attempting to get a stolen white Chevy Silverado truck to pull over. However, when the driver slows to a stop in an apartment building parking lot, the deputy finds an 8-year-old and a 4-year-old sitting inside the vehicle.

WATCH: DEPUTY GOES ON FOOT & BY CAR TO CHASE DOWN SUSPECTS DURING PREMIERE OF REELZ'S RIDE-ALONG SERIES 'ON PATROL: LIVE'

The officer orders the man to roll the window down and demands to know what he is doing with the children, who then chime in on the terrifying situation.