Kiefer Sutherland's Most Shocking Scandals and Controversies Revisited Following His Recent Arrest

Kiefer Sutherland and Gary Oldman Got Busted in 1991

Source: MEGA Kiefer Sutherland has a long history of legal headaches.

Kiefer Sutherland's career has not been all glitz and glamour. In 1991, Sutherland was driving with fellow actor Gary Oldman when police pulled over the True Romance star on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. "They were handcuffing him and he was on his knees, right level with the window of the car where I was," Sutherland revealed in an interview. "He had his head down and he looked up and he said, 'Right. Maybe next time we just have lunch.'"

Kiefer Sutherland Has Been Arrested for DUI Several Times

Source: MEGA Kiefer Sutherland has had at least six arrests for driving while intoxicated.

Like Oldman, Sutherland has several run-ins with the law for driving while intoxicated. As of press time, the A Few Good Men actor has at least six DUI-related legal troubles dating back to 1989. He was also arrested in 1993 and 2004 before he was cuffed again for the same reason in 2007. At the time, he was pulled over after making an illegal U-turn after attending the FOX Fall Eco-Casino party at Area nightclub. The breathalyzer test showed he was at more than twice the legal limit of .08, causing him to be booked on a misdemeanor DUI charge. Sutherland, who entered a no-contest plea at the time, wound up spending more than 40 days behind bars. More than a decade later, he failed a sobriety test after being pulled over for making an illegal U-turn in Hollywood. He was booked into jail and was released on $25,000 bail. "I have, at times, for stretches of time. But at some point, I've made a decision, right or wrong, for myself that I would rather work really hard so I could still have some of those times than to just simply stop. That's a choice I've made and I live with that choice," he said of giving up alcohol in a 2016 interview.

Kiefer Sutherland Head-Butted Jack McCollough

Source: MEGA Kiefer Sutherland turned himself in following the incident.

In 2009, OK! learned the Max Dugan Returns actor turned himself in to the New York Police Department after he allegedly head-butted costume designer Jack McCollough at a Met Costume Institute Gala after-party. He was charged with one count of misdemeanor assault and issued an appearance citation following the incident. "We are troubled by the untruthful and self-serving information circulating regarding Kiefer Sutherland and events of last Monday evening," Sutherland's representative Michael C. Miller said in a statement obtained by OK!." We are confident, however, that the investigation being conducted by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the NYPD will confirm that Kiefer Sutherland was neither the instigator nor a wrongdoer in this incident. Out of respect for this law enforcement process, Kiefer Sutherland will not be making any comment." McCollough eventually dropped the charges.

Kiefer Sutherland Started a Fight in a Club

Source: MEGA Kiefer Sutherland was spotted shirtless after the altercation.

According to 2010 reports, Sutherland was seen dancing and removing his clothes at a nude bar in London when he allegedly started a fight with another nightclub patron. Bouncers later grabbed the shirtless star and escorted him out of the venue.

He Body-Slammed a Christmas Tree

Source: MEGA The video resurfaces every year before the holiday season.

One of Sutherland's most infamous videos was captured around Christmastime in 2005. He was in London at the time when he drunkenly charged toward a giant artificial Christmas tree at the Strand Palace Hotel. "It was a joke, done to make someone laugh," he said of the incident. "And the tree was fine. It was fine."

Kiefer Sutherland Arrested Again After a Reported Altercation With a Rideshare Driver

Source: MEGA The altercation reportedly happened in Los Angeles.