or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Kim Kardashian
OK LogoNEWS

Kim Kardashian Awarded Symbolic $1.15 Over 2016 Paris Robbery, Says She's 'Grateful' to the French Justice System for 'Recognizing' Her as a Victim

Photo of Kim Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian received a symbolic award in the Paris robbery case.

Profile Image

Sept. 16 2026, Updated 9:26 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian and longtime friend Simone Harouche reacted to the latest development in the civil case over the 2016 Paris robbery.

"We are grateful to the French justice system for recognizing us as victims of the terrible events that took place in Paris in 2016," Kardashian and Harouche told E! News.

"The experience was deeply traumatic, and its impact has stayed with us," the statement continued.

The decision came on September 15, with both women, per the Associated Press, receiving a symbolic €1, or about $1.15, in damages.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Kim Kardashian and Simone Harouche reflected on the significance of the court’s decision in the Paris robbery case.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian and Simone Harouche reflected on the significance of the court’s decision in the Paris robbery case.

More than $6 million worth of jewelry was stolen during the robbery at the hotel where Kardashian was staying.

"Today’s decision is not about the compensation, but about accountability and recognition," they said.

"We are thankful to the Court and everyone who supported us throughout this process, and we hope to now move forward and continue to heal," the statement added.

Kardashian and Harouche both testified during the criminal trial last year.

The proceedings ended with eight people convicted of crimes connected to the robbery.

Article continues below advertisement

Kim Kardashian Recalled The Frightening Night

Image of Kim Kardashian reflected on the lasting impact of the 2016 Paris robbery.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian reflected on the lasting impact of the 2016 Paris robbery.

Kardashian previously described what happened when the robbers entered her hotel room.

"I was still in such shock, because honestly a lot of terrorist attacks were going on in the world and me and my friends were talking about what was going on in the world," Kardashian recalled.

"I didn't get what was happening and I didn't get it was about my jewelry, even though they specifically asked for my ring," she said.

The robbers later restrained Kardashian while searching for her $4 million engagement ring from ex-husband Kanye West.

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Kim Kardashian recalled how she responded praying for her family, mom and sisters as the situation became more frightening.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian recalled how she responded praying for her family, mom and sisters as the situation became more frightening.

That moment left Kardashian fearing for her life.

"So I said a prayer for my family and my mom and my sister and best friend," she said.

Harouche also recalled what she heard from upstairs that night after waking up to Kardashian's voice.

"It was terror," the former stylist said.

"What I heard specifically was, 'I have babies and I need to live. Take everything, I need to live,'" she added.

Kim Kardashian's 2016 Paris Robbery

Image of Kim Kardashian recalled the uneasy feeling she experienced before realizing something was wrong during the Paris robbery.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian recalled the uneasy feeling she experienced before realizing something was wrong during the Paris robbery.

The robbery happened during the early morning hours of October 3, 2016.

Per AP, the court awarded €50,000, or about $57,741, to the hotel where the robbery occurred.

A receptionist who was working that night received €109,516, or about $126,472.

Kim stepped away from posting personal content on social media following the robbery and later spoke publicly about the experience on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Speaking to sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, she described the fear she felt after hearing someone approach her room.

"Then at that moment when there wasn’t an answer, my heart started to get really tense," Kim said in a confessional.

"Like your stomach just kind of knots up and you’re like, 'OK, what’s going on, what’s going on?' I knew something wasn’t quite right," she added.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.