Kim Kardashian Awarded Symbolic $1.15 Over 2016 Paris Robbery, Says She's 'Grateful' to the French Justice System for 'Recognizing' Her as a Victim

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Kim Kardashian and longtime friend Simone Harouche reacted to the latest development in the civil case over the 2016 Paris robbery. "We are grateful to the French justice system for recognizing us as victims of the terrible events that took place in Paris in 2016," Kardashian and Harouche told E! News. "The experience was deeply traumatic, and its impact has stayed with us," the statement continued. The decision came on September 15, with both women, per the Associated Press, receiving a symbolic €1, or about $1.15, in damages.

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Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian and Simone Harouche reflected on the significance of the court’s decision in the Paris robbery case.

More than $6 million worth of jewelry was stolen during the robbery at the hotel where Kardashian was staying. "Today’s decision is not about the compensation, but about accountability and recognition," they said. "We are thankful to the Court and everyone who supported us throughout this process, and we hope to now move forward and continue to heal," the statement added. Kardashian and Harouche both testified during the criminal trial last year. The proceedings ended with eight people convicted of crimes connected to the robbery.

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Kim Kardashian Recalled The Frightening Night

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian reflected on the lasting impact of the 2016 Paris robbery.

Kardashian previously described what happened when the robbers entered her hotel room. "I was still in such shock, because honestly a lot of terrorist attacks were going on in the world and me and my friends were talking about what was going on in the world," Kardashian recalled. "I didn't get what was happening and I didn't get it was about my jewelry, even though they specifically asked for my ring," she said. The robbers later restrained Kardashian while searching for her $4 million engagement ring from ex-husband Kanye West.

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Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian recalled how she responded praying for her family, mom and sisters as the situation became more frightening.

That moment left Kardashian fearing for her life. "So I said a prayer for my family and my mom and my sister and best friend," she said. Harouche also recalled what she heard from upstairs that night after waking up to Kardashian's voice. "It was terror," the former stylist said. "What I heard specifically was, 'I have babies and I need to live. Take everything, I need to live,'" she added.

Kim Kardashian's 2016 Paris Robbery

Source: MEGA Kim Kardashian recalled the uneasy feeling she experienced before realizing something was wrong during the Paris robbery.