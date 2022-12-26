Kim Kardashian Accused Of Editing Selfie With Daughter Chicago — See The Pic

"Sooooo I'm the only one wondering why her neck so long here 😮😮," questioned one Instagram user, echoing dozens to follow suit.

"Extreme photoshop," commented another fan, with a third writing, "Why you making your neck skinnier than it is Kim, cmon."

Photoshop accusations aside, the makeup mogul has been sharing a multitude of pics with her brood, including some from her family's annual Christmas party, where she revealed she dyed her tresses back to her natural shade after going blonde for several months.